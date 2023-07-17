The History Between Novak Djokovic and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Actor Watches Wimbledon Final Against Carlos Alcaraz From the Serbian Box

Sep 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Movie actor Hugh Jackman (L) takes a selfie with Boris Becker (R) , coach for Novak Djokovic of Serbia, after Djokovic’s match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (both not pictured) on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, (ret.) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Defending champion Novak Djokovic took on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Wimbledon Championships 2023. There were a number of notable personalities in attendance. However, the presence of Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman caught a lot of attention.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old was out to cheer on Novak to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight titles. It is no surprise because the two of them have engaged in conversations with each other on social media. There have been a number of instances when the Australian has congratulated the Serb on his wins.

Novak Djokovic Engaged in Some Banter

In the past, Hugh had jokingly challenged the Serb for a tennis match. To which Djokovic asked him to come by over to his Monaco where he resides. Being the Djoker that he is, he asked the Wolverine star if he would use his claws in the match. The Australian actor posted a picture on social media and stated, “Beyond excited to be here to cheer on @DjokerNole!!! @Wimbledon Let’s goooooo.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealHughJackman/status/1680562092670058496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is no secret that Jackman is a huge Djokovic fan. Over the years, the Wolverine actor has been vocal about his support of the seven-time champion. During the 2021 season, the renowned actor was present at the US Open. He tried imitating the Serb by posing like him.

Besides Hugh Jackman, there were a number of prominent personalities who watched the final. Superstar actors Brad Pitt was in attendance. Even the famous British spy of James Bond fame Daniel Craig was enjoying himself with all the action.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yas_memes/status/1458122955125243907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This wasn’t the first time celebrities were spotted cheering on Novak. At the French Open this year, NFL star Tom Brady was present. Even soccer stars, Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were there. In his speech after winning the final, Djokovic made a special mention to these three personalities

Advertisement

Both Players Are Battling It Out

Reflecting on the Wimbledon final, the Serb raced through the opened set, having broken the Spaniard twice. Within no time, he sealed the set in his favor, 6-1. In the following set, both players exchanged breaks. The World No. 1 knew the he had to raise his level in order to stay alive in the match.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_anatc0/status/1680565855409655810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It got very intense as they approached the tie-breaker. Eventually, the 20-year-old showed determination at sealed the set, 7-6(6). In the following set, Alcaraz got a couple of early breaks, which helped him win 6-1.

Djokovic mounted a comeback in the fourth set, winning it 6-3. However his young opponent displayed immense character and skill to keep his cool and quality to go on to win the fifth and deciding set 6-4, lifting his maiden Wimbledon title.