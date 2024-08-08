mobile app bar

“This Is the End!”: Rafael Nadal’s US Open Withdrawal Makes Fans Predict Laver Cup as His Swansong

Advait Jajodia
Published

May 27, 2024; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to a point during his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day two of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

After giving ambiguous answers for the past few months, Rafael Nadal finally revealed his decision regarding his participation in the upcoming US Open 2024. In a heartbreaking social media post, the Spaniard announced that he would be skipping the American-based Grand Slam for the fourth time in the past five years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Nadal’s decision to sit out of the US Open 2024 drew reactions from tennis enthusiasts across the globe. While some fans wished the Spaniard well, a majority believed that the 38-year-old was reaching the inevitable end of his career.

Before the post, Nadal never explicitly spoke about his participation in New York. He always stated that this would be a decision to be made after the Olympics concluded.

“I’m going to decide what’s going on after Olympics… I am not sure at all to be in New York or not. No decision today and the decision will not happen before the end of Olympics,” Nadal said during the Bastad Open 2024.

Unfortunately, Nadal didn’t have a memorable run at the Paris Olympics. Following a win over Marton Fucsovics, the Spaniard suffered an embarrassing 1-6, 4-6 loss to Novak Djokovic in the second round.

The King of Clay’s journey in the doubles event also didn’t last as long as he would have hoped for. After defeating the teams from Argentina and Netherlands, ‘Nadalcaraz’ lost to America’s Ram-Krajicek pairing.

Rafa’s first-round loss at the French Open 2024 must’ve also played a huge role in him skipping the final Grand Slam of the year. Having only participated on the clay-court surface since returning from injury, this announcement doesn’t come as a surprise.

Hence, fans of the Mallorca native will have to wait for five and a half more weeks before they can watch the 22-time Grand Slam winner participate at the Laver Cup 2024 in Berlin.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

