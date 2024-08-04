mobile app bar

Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova: 5 Sweetest Social Media Posts That Made Fans Gush Over Olympic Champions’ Chemistry

Advait Jajodia
Published

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) and Tomas Machac (CZE) celebrate after winning the mixed doubles gold medal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first Czech Republican pair to win an Olympic gold medal in the mixed doubles event. While their win over China’s Zhizhen Zhang and Wang Xinyu was impressive, the two went viral on social media for their celebrations.

Immediately after winning the gold medal match, the Czech pair surprised the tennis world by sharing a hug and kiss on the court. Their intimate moment perplexed fans as the two announced their break up ahead of the Olympics.

The pair have seemingly gotten back together but aren’t willing to admit it. When asked if they were a couple again, Machac claimed that it was a secret, while Siniakova chuckled and said,

“That’s our personal life, so you don’t need to know that. We like when you are confused.”

The two began dating in 2021 and often shared photos and videos of each other on their social media pages. In addition to Instagram to putting up posts wishing fans a Happy Easter Day and New Year’s Day, they have also posted several photos from their vacation together.

Among their sea of posts together, Machac’s latest, in which the duo is seen kissing while on the podium after winning the mixed double gold medal match stands out. In only 11 hours since it was uploaded, it has garnered over 40,000 likes.

With the two rekindling their romance, Czech fans should be excited to see them team up in future tournaments and win more events.

