Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details of the Indian Wells 2024 Clash: Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Dusan Lajovic are set to collide in the second round of the Indian Wells 2024. The American star is ranked 18th in the world and will be backed by the home crowd. However, his opponent Dusan Lajovic, will fancy his chances of an upset. The Serbian is ranked 56 in the world and defeated Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round to set up a Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic clash in the second round.

However, a win against Tiafoe might be a step too much for the Serbian. The SportsRush’s Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic prediction is in favor of Tiafoe to win the match in straight sets.

What is the Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head?

Frances Tiafoe leads Dusan Lajovic 4-1 on head-to-head as per the ATP Tour. Lajovic won the first-ever encounter between the two in 2017 but since then, it’s been one-way traffic. In their most recent meeting at Estoril in 2022, Tiafoe won the match in three sets, while serving Lajovic a bagel in the third.

Where to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic live?

The Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic match will be played on Friday not before 10.15 pm ET on Friday night. The match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel throughout the United States. Also, the match will be streamed live on Tennis TV across the world.

How many ATP titles has Frances Tiafoe won?

Frances Tiafoe has won three titles during the course of his career. The American has won 2018 Delray Beach Open, the 2023 U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships to go along with the 2023 BOSS Open.

What is Dusan Lajovic’s ranking?

Dusan Lajovic is ranked number 56th in the world in men’s singles. However, the Serbian reached his career high ranking of 23rd in 2019 after a great season. Now, the 33-year-old will hope to climb up the rankings again with a successful Indian Wells 2024 tournament.

How much prize money has Frances Tiafoe won?

Frances Tiafoe is one of the most charismatic American players. Over the course of his career, the 26-year-old has won $10,438,756 in prize money. Also, Tiafoe has various brand deals and endorsements that increase his overall value.