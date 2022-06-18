“That idiot a*s bi—h said ‘shut up and dribble’, I remembered Kobe Bryant dribbling and saving this god-damned country”: When Dave Chappelle spoke about Lakers Star’s last game in the NBA

Dave Chappelle once said that amidst all the chaos and killings between police and people of color, Kobe Bryant playing his last game wholeheartedly and dropping 60 gave him solace.

When Dave Chappelle talks, everyone in the room listens. Be it the comedy king Eddie Murphy, President Barack Obama or several Hollywood celebs and hip-hop artists, everyone admires Dave.

Back in 2020, the world was in shock by Kobe Bryant’s death, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then a brutal racial crime on George Floyd by a Police officer. All of that had most of us in rage.

As we are grieving the loss of 100,000 souls in America to the #coronavirus that has disproportionately impacted communities of color, bearing witness to the murder of George Floyd is especially painful. Mr. Floyd, his family and our country deserve for justice to be done. pic.twitter.com/slnhleywEh — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 28, 2020

The world stood up against Police Brutality in the days to come and the Black Lives Matter movement started. That will become a humungous protest in days to come. Most of the prominent individuals in every industry had condoned the incident and were asking for justice.

Meanwhile, many African-Americans wondered when the comedy and satirical genius will have his say on this matter. Dave took time to soak it all in and came out with a microphone in a friend’s backyard in his hometown and gave a 27-minute mesmerizing monologue which was much more than a special on Netflix.

“The only reason that it wasn’t the end of the world is because Kobe Bryant was playing his last game as an LA Laker”: Dave Chappelle

In his special, “8:46”, which at the time was believed to be the time that a Police Officer choked Floyd with his knee (later turned out to be 9 min 29 sec), Dave started with how he had already felt like the end of the world when 5 officers were killed in Dallas but Kobe Bryant playing his last game and putting up 60 gave him hope.

“The night that those nine police officers were killed felt like the end of the world. The only reason that it wasn’t the end of the world, in my opinion, is because, at the very same time that was happening, Kobe Bryant was playing his last game as an LA Laker,” Chappelle said.

There was a bit of misplacing of facts there as well, as Chappelle recalled the two instances happening together, but the killings happened a few months later. Maybe he was watching Kobe’s highlights that day. The arguable GOAT at comedy also touched upon Fox Sports’ journalist Laura Ingraham telling LeBron James and other NBA athletes to “shut up and dribble”.

“And as scary as all that s— was, I kept flipping back to see if Kobe would drop 60. And he did. Oh, and he did. And vaguely in the back of my mind, I remember that idiot-a*s bi–h telling somebody to shut up and dribble. And I watch this n—- dribbling, and saving this god-damned country from itself.”

