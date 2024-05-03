“Always Working on His Tan”: Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Teases American Star Ahead of Italian Open 2024

According to a poll by Ranker in January 2024, Tommy Paul was voted as the 3rd hottest men’s tennis player in the world after Borna Coric and Matteo Berrettini. After a recent post by the Italian Open Instagram page, which shows Paul practicing tennis bare-bodied, fans totally believe he belongs on the ‘hottest’ list. His girlfriend Paige Lorenze, however, took this opportunity to playfully tease her boyfriend for the tan lines on his body.

The Italian Open or The Internazionali BNL d’Italia Instagram page shared a video of Tommy Paul wearing nothing but beige shorts, a pair of socks and shoes, and a cap and a watch to go along with it. His chiseled physique, with the abs and the carves, was on full display. To make matters more ‘sultry’, the admin clubbed his movements on clay to the song ‘I’m Always Here’ by Jimi Jamieson, popularly the 1990s ‘Baywatch’ theme song.

The Italian Open admin drew a direct parallel between Tommy Paul running shirtless on clay to David Hasselhoff doing the same on the sandy beaches of California. While the post was attractive enough, Paul’s girlfriend Lorenze stole the show with her playful comment.

“Sun’s out guns out,” wrote the Italian Open page. Paige Lorenze wrote below, “Tommy always working on his tan.”

Paige Lorenze’s comment was both hilarious and cute at the same time. Paul doesn’t have any lack of female attention owing to his looks and his physique. But Lorenze doesn’t care about it at all.

The couple has been in a very loving and secure relationship for 2 years now. It would be interesting to see how Paul reacts to her comment.

Paige Lorenze is a social media influencer with 588,000 Instagram followers. In love with cooking, lifestyle, beauty, and sports, Lorenze is also the founder of ‘Dairy Boy’, a lifestyle brand for clothing.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze: The Adorable Couple of the Tennis World

It was in the winter of 2022 when Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze went public with their relationship. Their relationship has grown in leaps and bounds in these two years, developing into a healthy, friendly vibe in the public eye as well.

At the 2023 Australian Open, Paul gave a huge shout-out to Lorenze in front of the Melbourne crowd, asking them to wish her a ‘Happy Birthday’. At this year’s AO, Paul faced an early exit against Miomir Kecmanovic, but his girlfriend stood by his side like a rock. She even told Town&Country about how she feels after a match.

“I love being [at Tommy’s matches] and being able to support him. I have developed a level-headed relationship with the sport where win or lose, it’s all good. Every player within the top 100 is extremely talented, so I like to maintain the mentality of never going into a match expecting a win, but being happy when he does!” said Lorenze to Town&Country.

Such is the strength in their relationship that they also flirt back and forth as they please, often bantering with each other like best friends. But it only happens when they are in a solid relationship. Lorenze continues to be Paul’s biggest support and possibly the most glamorous WAG on the tour. She has also become quite close with other WAGs like Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend.