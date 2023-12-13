Top 5 Coco Gauff Match Wins of 2023: Maiden Win Over Swiatek, First Grand Slam at US Open & More

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates match point against Laura Siegemund of Germany on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff is one player who can’t be taken lightly anymore. The American was always widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the world. However, Gauff has successfully turned her potential into very good results in 2023.

It wasn’t all hunky dory for Coco Gauff at the start of the 2023 season as she was average at the Australian Open and French Open and things seemed to go from just about okay to bad as the first round Wimbledon exit put more pressure on her. However, her partnership with Brad Gilbert turned around her season as she dominated the American swing in 2023. Gauff won her first ever Grand Slam title at the US Open and ended the year on a high. The American managed some big wins throughout her 2023 season.

vs Maria Sakkari – Mubadala Citi DC Open Final

Coco Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari is straight sets in Washington DC, at the start of the American swing. Gauff defeated Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final to claim her first trophy in 2023. This was the start of an incredible run of form for the American that ended with her winning the US Open. The title in Washington was a big step towards Gauff establishing herself as a big titles contender.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova – WTA Finals 2023

Gauff defeated Vondrousova in a thriller at Cancun, Mexico. The American came from behind to defeat the world number 7, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the WTA Finals. This match made her qualify for the semifinals of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. Although she did not make it to the finale, but she also beat Ons Jabeur convincingly in the competition, making that match a highlight as well.

vs Caroline Wozniacki – US Open 2023

Coco Gauff had a tough task of facing former World No.1, Caroline Wozniacki in the 4th round of the US Open. The American prevailed in three sets as she defeated the Polish star, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Gauff had to dig deep after losing the second set but eventually won the match. This was a standout victory for Gauff over a senior, experienced player and took her closer to Grand Slam reality.

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka – US Open 2023

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open final for her first-ever Grand Slam title. The American lost the first set against the World No.2, before completing a comeback in the final. Eventually, Gauff won the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and the match once again showed the big-match mentality she worked hard to cultivate under Brad Gilbert.

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek – Cincinnati Masters 2023

Iga Swiatek was unbeaten against Coco Gauff going into the Cincinnati Masters 2023 semi-final. However, the American did manage to beat the World No.1, to reach the final of the Cincinnati Masters. Gauff edged out Swiatek in a match which lasted for three sets. Gauff won 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4 and that helped her go on to win the Masters title for the first time in her career.