“Horrible Cringe Actor”: Fans Plan to Boycott Ben Stiller’s New Tennis-Pickleball Film Starring Andy Roddick

The meteoric rise of pickleball in America has prompted tennis fan and popular actor Ben Stiller to make a movie on the same, with Andy Roddick playing an integral role. Sadly for the filmmakers, some tennis enthusiasts are already planning on social media to boycott the movie.

According to reports, Stiller is working to make a pickleball comedy titled “The Dink” in collaboration with Rivulet Films. The 58-year-old is expected to be part of the movie, however, he won’t be the main guy in it.

Jake Johnson will be playing the leading role and the movie will also feature Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, and Roddick.

As soon as details of The Dink were made public, social media users had varied reactions. While some expressed their excitement about it, the majority of users were disappointed with the idea of a pickleball-related movie. Hence, naysayers have already made plans to boycott the film.

It isn’t surprising why avid tennis fans want to boycott the movie. Since pickleball’s rise, there has been an evident feud between fanbases of the two sports.

Ben Stiller is coming out with a new. Tennis pickleball film!

Interestingly, Andy Roddick will make his acting debut with it.

But fans it seems are not thrilled about the idea and in no mood to forgive Stiller!

Will this pickleball-tennis movie draw fans to the theaters? Time will tell

Details regarding Roddick’s role in the movie are still unclear. However, according to sources, Johnson will be playing the role of a washed-up former tennis professional. To save a club in crisis and try to win the respect of his father, Johnson’s character decides to go against his vow and play pickleball.

This won’t be Stiller’s first movie related to sports. During the mid-2000s, the New York native was part of “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”. The movie had a similar concept – a group of “misfits” teamed up to compete in a dodgeball event in an attempt to save their local gym.

The movie had a $20 million budget and crossed the $29 million mark in its first week. The Best Sports Movie nominee at the 2004 ESPY Awards would go on to make $168.4 million worldwide.

Considering the growing love for pickleball, Stiller and his team will hope for similar if not more success for The Dink.