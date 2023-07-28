"As Novak Djokovic Said...": Iga Swiatek Praises Carlos Alcaraz While Making Comparison With Herself

Jul 7, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts to a point during her match against Petra Martic (CRO) on day five of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, tennis star Iga Swiatek gave an interview in which she spoke about whether she can replicate the magic she weaves clay on the grass some day. She also compared her game to that of Carlos Alcaraz and spoke on the similarities and dissimilarities between the two talents.

Swiatek is in awe of how Carlos performed in the final against Novak Djokovic. For over four years the Serb was unbeatable at the Championships. Finally, he was beaten by a 20-year-old player, that certainly earned him praises from all corners.

Iga Swiatek Calls Carlos Alcaraz a Phenomenon

When Iga was asked if she felt that Carlos’ win is the beginning of something new, she did hold herself back from going all out but also heaped praise on the Spaniard for what she labeled a “breakthrough” win. She highlighted how Alcaraz had something of a nightmare first set in the final but was able to put that behind him before going on to win the match.

“I don’t know if I can answer that question, but without a doubt it was a breakthrough game. Novak has won most of the Grand Slam finals he has played in. I was impressed with how Alcaraz pulled himself together after the first set, where he seemed very stressed and it was evident that he couldn’t play his tennis, that Novak was dominating the court. The way he came back in the final shows a lot of maturity. Despite his young age, he already has a lot of experience and knows how to get out of trouble.”

Competition Is in Our Blood

The Pole was also asked if she finds anything in her that is common with Djokovic. To which, she mentioned that they both have a competitive attitude. The urge to win is tremendous in both no matter which round of the tournament they are in. Regardless of what is at stake, her focus is to emerge as the winner.

While speaking on this, Iga stated,

“You have to ask Novak (laughs). I think we have competition in our blood. Me, when I play matches, I don’t think about statistics and records. It was definitely his goal, but I will admit that it is always like that we want to go out to the game to win it. Regardless of which round it is and what the stake is.”

At the moment, she is focused on competing at the Poland Open, shifting her focus on the hard courts. She will be having a busy time ahead, preparing for the US Open 2023 in which she will be defending her title.