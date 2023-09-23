Fans Miss ‘Big Three’ As Bonus Video of Novak Djokovic Coaching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup Resurfaces

The Laver Cup 2023 has begun in Vancouver, Canada but fans are loving a video by Eurosport on social media which features Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer from last season. It was the only edition of the tournament in which the ‘Big Three’ of tennis played together in the same team. Notably, Nadal and Federer played just one doubles match, which proved to be the latter’s last-ever on the ATP Tour.

While Novak Djokovic is fit and active, he is not participating in the tournament this year to prioritize the Davis Cup and other ATP Masters competitions. But one thing seems certain. Whenever he opts to hang his boots, he could look to coach players and Federer and Nadal are two players who can vouch for that.

When Novak Djokovic asked Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to change gameplan

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took on Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London last year. The match went right down to the wire. In what was a gruelling battle, Federer and Nadal seemed to be running out of ideas and that is where Djokovic opted to step in.

Seemingly, Novak Djokovic’s coaching gem was about the fact that Jack Sock was playing extremely well in that match. And that was largely due to him getting chances to showcase his play around the net and volleys, which troubled the two legends. Djokovic suggested Federer and Nadal to rather aim their shots more on the baseline to target Tiafoe more than Sock.

Rafael Nadal tried to clarify what Novak Djokovic said and humbly, admitted to his mistake. The Spaniard then responded that he and Federer could also attempt to go more on the net themselves if they successfully made Frances Tiafoe play from the back. Federer also agreed with Djokovic since Tiafoe was coming out with his big serves more often in that match. Here is the video that has gone viral –

The video has nearly got 92,500 views and fans have either lauded Novak Djokovic or mentioned comments like ’66 Grand Slams in one frame’. Some also believe that the younger players on the Tour have much to learn from the three legends and a long way to go. Perhaps based on how exciting that tournament was, Roger Federer too recently said in an interview that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic played a huge role in the evolution of the Laver Cup by coming together alongside other players in Team Europe.

Nadal clarifies Djokovic Grand Slam statement

That moment will complete its 1st anniversary soon. Now, Novak Djokovic is a clear leader in the Grand Slams race. Rafael Nadal admitted in an interview with AS, that the Serb is indeed the best tennis player of all-time as numbers and statistics are the most important factors to consider.

The statement comes after Novak Djokovic, in an interview with John McEnroe on ESPN, claimed that Rafael Nadal was responsible for their relationship souring since the early 2010s. This is because Djokovic started defeating Nadal more often, which is why the Spaniard seemingly did not appreciate Djokovic impersonating him on occasion.