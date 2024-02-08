Top 5 Tennis Shops in Los Angeles ft. Tennis Ace in Venture Blvd

The Dallas Open 2024 is underway and more tennis tournaments are scheduled in the USA within the coming months. Hence, interest in the sport is shooting up across the country. The article will look at the top 5 tennis shops in Los Angeles where fans can get their hands on all sorts of equipment.

1. Net Results

The Net Results Tennis & Pickleball Shop has been among the top 5 tennis shops in Los Angeles for over two decades. They specialise in stringing customised tennis racquets and have racquets from brands like Babolat, Wilson, Head, and Yonex. Tennis apparel and footwear from companies like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, and more are available here. The store also sells pickleball equipment.

As per their website, they use Wilson Baiardo Stringing machines, the official machine of the US Open and the Australian Open. Net Results is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on all days except Sunday.

Address – 23564 Calabasas Road # 103, Calabasas, CA 91302

Contact – (818) 312-3355

2. BusterPro Tennis

Located barely minutes away from the University of California, Los Angeles, BusterPro is an one-stop shop for every tennis and pickleball need. They carry all the big brands like Adidas, Babolat, Asics, Fila, Head, Nike, Yonex, Wilson and more, along with some domestic names. They sell tennis racquets, apparel, shoes, bags, accessories, and everything else.

BusterPro also has certain items available for online shopping on their website. They also have a newsletter and offer gift cards and hampers. Additionally, they provide 24-hour stringing service. Normal shop timings are 11 am to 6 pm on all days except Sunday, when they close at 4 pm.

Address – 11740 San Vicente Blvd. Suite #110, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Contact – (310) 820 – 6140

3. Love Love Tennis is the most lavish name among the top 5 tennis shops in Los Angeles

This ‘luxury tennis boutique’ in the upscale neighbourhood of Beverly Hills not only sells sporting goods, but also tennis-based collectibles and jewellery in a three-storey shop. It has rackets, balls, shoes, apparel, and accessories from all top brands and also offers stringing services. The shop caters to tennis, pickleball, and padel. Tennis-themed jewellery and collectible canvas prints are also on sale.

The website has a large online shopping catalogue. The store is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm during the week and 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturdays, remaining closed on Sundays.

Address – 9727 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Contact – (310) 990-6176

4. Tennis Ace

Tennis Ace is a small family-run shop that has gained a repute for incredible costumer satisfaction. Former ATP pro Bruce Man-Son-Hing runs the store along with his family. As per the ATP website, he peaked at World No.305 in late 1988. Both his children are also collegiate athletes. This makes Tennis Ace one of the most hands-on sellers among the top 5 tennis shops in Los Angeles.

They sell a large assortment of rackets, balls, outfits, shoes and more from all recognised brands since 1996. Situated near Sherman Oaks, they are open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on all days except Sunday.

Address – 12749 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604

Contact – (818) 762-8751

5. Racket Doctor is the longest-running among the top 5 tennis shops in Los Angeles

The Racket Doctor has been in business since 1970, catering to tennis, racquetball, pickleball, and squash needs. They stock a huge selection of equipment, shoes, apparel and accessories from all the big brands. They also offer stringing services which can be booked with prior appointment. Running for over 50 years, they also provide a platform to local brands to sell their wares.

Racket Doctor’s website claims they get clientele from Europe and Asia, making them the best out of the top 5 tennis stores in Los Angeles. They are closed on Mondays, operating from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm from Tuesday to Saturday and closing an hour earlier on Sunday.

Address – 3214 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90039

Contact – (323) 663-6601