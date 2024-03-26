Top Differences Between Tennis and Padel and Why The Latter is Becoming More Popular

Padel tennis is making a name all over the world and especially in the United States, even amongst non-tennis players. This new racket sport is attracting interest from fans and comparisons with tennis are on the rise. The comparisons between the two sports have raised the question: “What’s the difference between tennis and padel?”

Advertisement

Tennis and padel may seem similar, but both games have many differences. While the overall style of both games can look similar, their distinct playing style sets them apart.

The first difference between tennis and padel is the types of racquets used. While tennis uses a big racquet with a long handle, padel uses a smaller yet heavier racquet. The smaller racquet enables padel players to have more control over their shots.

Advertisement

Another difference between the two games is the serving technique. In tennis, the players follow a big service routine before eventually unleashing a powerful serve. However, in padel, the server has to bounce the ball and hit it before it reaches the hip height.

The third difference is the ball used during matches. While the tennis balls are designed to travel fast, the balls used for padel are made of a rubber core with a covering of felt so they bounce back off the wall.

Another significant difference is the number of players in padel. Tennis matches are generally single-player games with occasional doubles. In contrast, doubles matches are a norm in padel, with occasional singles contests.

Although padel is relatively new, it is attracting a lot of interest worldwide. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo invested five million euros to build a padel factory in his home country, Portugal.

Along with Ronaldo, other sporting icons like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andy Murray have also invested in padel. With many leagues now planned across the world, padel will compete with tennis in popularity contests.