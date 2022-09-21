Having lost $50,000 to Rajon Rondo, Jimmy Butler throws down the gauntlet to Dwyane Wade for a game of Padel! 

Padel is the newest rage, it has been trending for a few years and it looks like Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler are getting in on it too!

The sport of padel is the newest rage to hit the shores of United States. It is a sport that combines the best of squash and tennis. On a court that is half the size of a tennis court, the sport has a uniqueness about it that is drawing attention.

Stars from all sorts of sports are indulging in padel and its popularity has soared over the last few years. Now, it looks like NBA players are giving it a go too!

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler are the latest to take up the sport and re-ignite a rivalry. Yes, it seems as though Butler challenged Wade to a game and the two have been chirping on social media. To be fair, only Wade has been talking far more than Butler.

Jimmy Butler vs Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/0UgTQ1vKbN — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) September 17, 2022

Also read: Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler lost over $50,000 to Rajon Rondo in a single plane ride

Jimmy Butler throws down the gauntlet to Dwyane Wade, and the Jazz owner accepts gladly!

Jimmy Butler has historically been bad at bets. He and Wade both lost over $50,000 to Rajon Rondo while playing cards on a flight!

So, for him to challenge Wade in a game of padel, could only mean one thing. He wants to win! And the Utah Jazz owner, well part owner, Dwyane Wade gladly accepted.

Jimmy Butler >>> Dwyane Wade with the paddle, per Jimmy.@hothothoops pic.twitter.com/TD31f64Maq — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) September 18, 2022

In a series of videos that the two posted on their Instagram, they are talking trash! Neither one wants to lose and we can’t wait for them to tell us of the outcome.

Dwyane Wade took up Jimmy Butler’s challenge for paddle tennis 👀 pic.twitter.com/RNefH8fTJf — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookTweets_) September 17, 2022

Who do you think is the better padel player? Butler or Wade? Who will come out on top?

Also read: “Jimmy Butler said he’d get me a ring in 2020 against LeBron James”: Dwyane Wade recollects the Heat star’s promise of winning the Bubble Championship even before the playoffs began