Video of 9YO Coco Gauff Dancing at US Open to ‘Call Me Maybe’ Resurfaces Following Her Maiden Masters Title

Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 to win the Cincinnati Masters 2023. This was the 19-year-old’s biggest title win in her career and the 3rd singles title this year. Gauff beat world number 1, Iga Swiatek in the semi final before beating Muchova in straight sets to win the final. Shortly after her win, a video of a 9 year-old Coco Gauff started to surface on the internet, where she was seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Call Me Maybe’ at the US Open.

This incident happened 10 years ago at the Kids’ Day at US Open when Carly Rae Jepsen performed her hit song for the kids. Novak Djokovic was also present on court during the performance and was seen dancing to the tune as well.

9 year old Coco Gauff dancing at US Open

Coco Gauff had her biggest title win of her career when she beat Muchova at the Cincinnati Masters final. This title win would come as a huge relief to Gauff, who has been under the weight of expectations since bursting onto the tennis world as a teenager. The American has enjoyed a successful season with 3 title wins and would be in a positive frame of mind going into her home Grand Slam.

After Gauff’s win at Cincinnati, an old video of the American surfaced on the internet where, the then 9 year old, can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Call me Maybe’ in the stands at the US Open. The event was a Kids’ Day at US Open and the singer Carly Rae Jepsen was performing her song for the occasion.

Djokovic on-court during the Kids’ Day.

Novak Djokovic was on court during the Kids’ Day in 2012 and he was accompanied with US Open winners Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick. The Serb performed in the show’s finale alongside 2012 Olympic gold medalist swimmer Missy Franklin, singer Carly Rae Jepsen, and Mardy Fish. American actor, dancer, and musician Matthew Morrison served as a chair umpire in the pro/celebrity match.

A flash mob broke out during Carly Rae Jepsen’s performance and Djokovic joined in with some moves of his own. Shortly after he got a lawnmower on court and started dancing with it. The defending champion in 2012 was enjoying the build up to the tournament.