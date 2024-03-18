4 Superstars Who Have Beaten Jannik Sinner Atleast 4 Times Ft. Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner has been the man to beat in the last 6 months in men’s tennis. The Italian star was on a 19-match winning streak before losing against Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard defeated the Italian in the semi-final of the Indian Wells to end his unbeaten run. With the win against Sinner, Alcaraz has now defeated the Italian four times, and has joined a list of three tennis stars to do so.

Advertisement

Here are the 4 tennis stars who have beaten Jannik Sinner atleast 4 times in their careers as of March 18, 2024 –

Daniil Medvedev – 6 times

Daniil Medvedev has beaten Jannik Sinner 6 times and this is the most by any top 10 ranked player in men’s singles. However, the Sinner-Medvedev rivalry has been a topsy turvy one. Medvedev won all the first 6 initial matches between the duo, rushing to a 6-0 head-to-head lead.

Advertisement

However, Sinner has now won their last four matches between the duo to get the head-to-head to a respectable 6-4. The latest edition of this rivalry was the thrilling Australian Open 2024 final in Melbourne. Medvedev led Sinner by two sets to love, but ended up losing the final 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz – 4 times

Carlos Alcaraz joined the list of players to defeat Sinner four times by winning at Indian Wells 2024. The Spaniard has enjoyed a close rivalry with Sinner over the years. Both the tennis stars have been engaged in some of the best matches in recent times. Now, with the rivalry tied at 4-4, all eyes will be on whether they both could have a potential clash in the finals of the Miami Open 2024.

Novak Djokovic – 4 times

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Jannik Sinner by 4-3. The Serbian started off the rivalry in great fashion and took a 3-0 lead in head-to-head, however, Sinner has since hit back. The Italian has won the last two editions of the rivalry by beating Djokovic at the Davis Cup 2023 and the Australian Open 2024.

With the Serbian now at the twilight of his career, it will be interesting to see how many more matches will be played between Djokovic and Sinner.

Alexander Zverev – 4 times

Alexander Zverev has an incredible record against Jannik Sinner. The German star leads Sinner 4-1 in their head-to-head and has dominated the Italian. Sinner’s first win against Zverev came in their first ever clash in 2020. However, Zverev has since won all their matches, with the most recent one being at the US Open in 2023.