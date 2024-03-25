How Much Prize Money Did Novak Djokovic Take Home From His Record 6 Miami Open Title Wins?

No male player has won the Miami Open more times than Novak Djokovic. The Serb minted over $4.5 million only from the six times he lifted the trophy, a majority of the total prize money he earned from the tournament.

The Miami Open, along with the Italian Open, is Djokovic’s second-most successful Masters event, having won both six times. The Paris Masters is the only tournament he has won more, collecting seven titles.

Djokovic’s first Miami Open triumph came in 2007, his maiden ATP Masters title. Coming in as the World No.10, he took home $533,350 after defeating Guillermo Canas in the final. He won his second in 2011, a part of his jaw-dropping 2011 season where he bagged three Grand Slams and five 1000 titles. Djokovic earned $611,000 for winning the Miami Open that year.

Novak Djokovic returned to successfully defend his title the next year. He beat Andy Murray in the Miami Open 2012 final to receive $659,775 as prize money.

After a shock early exit in 2013, Djokovic completed a hat-trick of Miami Open triumphs. He lifted the cup in 2014, 2015, and 2016, tying with Andre Agassi for most consecutive titles in men’s singles. The duo also share the record for most titles.

In 2014, Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in the final and won $787,000 along with the trophy. He downed Murray the next year to add $900,400 to his prize money kitty.

Finally, he beat Kei Nishikori in the Miami Open 2016 final to collect his sixth title and a paycheck of $1,028,300. This win also made him the first to win over a million dollars as prize money from a single edition of the Florida-based ATP Masters event.

Overall, Djokovic earned $4,519,825 from his six titles at the Miami Open. Throughout his career, he has featured in 13 editions of the event, earning $5,011,695 (ATP).

Novak Djokovic skipped Miami Open 2024 but could target massive record at Monte Carlo

After a disappointing result at the Indian Wells 2024, Djokovic was set to feature in the Miami Open 2024. However, he pulled out shortly before, saying he wished to spend more time with family (Bleacher Report). While there have been no further updates regarding his next tournament, there is a significant incentive for him to return at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic has won a whopping 40 ATP Masters titles and has completed a Double Career Golden Masters. Moreover, he has won all ATP 1000 tournaments at least thrice except the Monte Carlo Masters. He may look to complete the unthinkable and attempt a Triple Career Golden Masters.

The Serb won the first clay 1000-level event of the season in 2012 and 2015, also finishing runner-up twice. A serial winner like Djokovic will definitely be thrilled at the prospect of creating this massive record and hence, return at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024.

Additionally, Rafael Nadal is also training intending to come back at the same event. With this likely being the Spaniard’s final season on the tour, Djokovic could perhaps also be moved by the prospect of one final match in their iconic rivalry.