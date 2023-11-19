“No Wonder He Keeps Talking About Novak Djokovic”: Carlos Alcaraz’s Statement of Intent Has Fans Trolling Him

Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after Novak Djokovic (SRB) after the match during the men s singles final of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking to the press after losing the 2023 ATP Finals semi-final, Carlos Alcaraz talked about what motivates him. After falling to Novak Djokovic, he said beating the Serb was one of his goals that galvanized him. The Spaniard voiced his intention to become the GOAT tennis player and win as many tournaments as possible. His statement met with mixed responses from fans on social media, many trolling him for jumping the gun.

Struggling to find form in the second half of the season, Alcaraz’s woes continued after he lost his first match of the ATP Finals. However, he turned his campaign around with dominating wins to top his round-robin group. In the semi-final, though, he ran into a white-hot Djokovic. The World No.1 trounced the World No.2 6-3, 6-2 in a rare fixture to bring the curtains down on his debut ATP Finals campaign.

In a press conference after the match, Alcaraz discussed his motivation and whether he is still driven to continue improving (via TennisTV). He called himself an ‘ambitious’ person and said he wanted to be the best tennis player. He added that he practices to beat Djokovic and win all tournaments he participates in.

“Of course, [it] is a motivation because I am an ambitious guy and I want to be the best in history. I want to practice with a goal. I want to beat him. I want to win every tournament that I am going to play.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. They pushed each other and exchanged the No.1 rank multiple times before the latter secured the Year-End No.1 spot. The Spaniard has been outspoken about wanting to match up to Djokovic in multiple aspects like ranks and trophies.

Fans react as Carlos Alcaraz says defeating Novak Djokovic is one of his goals

Fans reacted to Carlos Alcaraz saying beating Novak Djokovic is one of his primary motivators. One said the former thinks of the latter as a direct rival. A couple of users said such statements would only motivate the 24-time Grand Slam winner to keep playing.

Some users slammed Alcaraz for prematurely declaring himself to be in the GOAT race. They said he needs to achieve more before making such claims. Many fans also believed that this could lead to lot of burden on the 20-year-old.

However, Alcaraz also found support from certain sections who applauded his mentality. One fan said Djokovic also had the same belief when he was young and he worked hard to make it come true as another called this mentality ‘admirable’.

A couple of fans pointed out how the Spaniard is still very young and has found success on which he can build upon.

