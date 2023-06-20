Watch Carlos Alcaraz Make Lineswoman’s Day With a Sweet Gesture During Queen’s Hard Fought Victory

Mar 24, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates after match point against Facundo Bagnis (ARG) (not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz has put his disappointing end to the Roland Garros behind him as he continues his preparation for the upcoming Wimbledon Championship. Playing at the Queen’s Club Championship tournament for the first time in his career, Carlito had to fight hard for a victory against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Advertisement

At just 20 years of age, Alcaraz has established himself as one of the players to watch on the tennis circuit. But apart from his seemingly supreme talent, his personality and charm have endeared him to fans across the globe. True to his nice character, Alcaraz had a compliment for a lineswoman officiating in his match that left her, the chair umpire and the fans smiling.

Carlos Alcaraz appreciates the lineswoman

In a tense third set against Rinderknech, Alcaraz was chasing the Frenchman at 1-2 when this particular incident took place. Responding to a drop shot by his opponent, Alcaraz executed his trademark lethal drop shot himself. Rinderknech got to it in time and had the Spaniard chasing back with his shot that seemingly was touching the line.

Advertisement

The lineswoman, however, thought differently and quickly called it out, prompting a challenge from Rinderknech. The review proved her right, confirming that the ball had just missed the line. The chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, smilingly gave the lineswoman a thumbs up in appreciation.

Before starting the next point, Carlos Alcaraz too showed his appreciation to her by complimenting her on the call, eliciting a smile and a bow from the lineswoman.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisTV/status/1671181944388825090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This nice bit of interaction had everyone smiling, except maybe Arthur Rinderknech.

Carlos Alcaraz went on to win the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), but not without a dogged fight. Having gone a set down, he had to push himself hard to get on level terms. Even in the deciding set, the Spaniard found himself a break down right at the start at 0-2 but showed his grit to come back from the deficit and win his first ever match at the event.