WATCH: Maria Sharapova Puts John McEnroe Through Grunting Drill

Former tennis stars Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe will get together to compete against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for a pickle ball match next year in February. However, prior to that, the Russian and McEnroe got together to shoot for a small commercial for the American’s podcast, “McEnroe’s Place”.

In the video, Sharapova made the John engage in some tennis drills. Amusingly, after a point, she also asked him to grunt. During her playing days, Maria would often grunt and would get criticized for it. Due to that, the two of them saw the funny side a took a cheeky dig with this funny drill.

Maria Sharapova Asks John McEnroe To Grunt Louder

As the video begins, McEnroe is struggling to hit a single shot right. Out of the six attempts he had, the American failed to get a single one correct. After that, Sharapova asked him if he would like to try something else, like grunting. She is heard saying,

“Zero out of four, zero five, zero out of six.” Eventually, she asked, “Can we try something else? Like grunting?”

Out there too, John was struggling until he was asked to grunt louder. Surprisingly, as he grunted louder, he successfully hit the target which made Maria dance out of joy and relief. The two of them have a strong rapport. Over the years, they have played doubles together in exhibition and promotional events. To see them collaborate again for this pickle ball event will be a good sight.

Pickleball With Tennis Legends

Coming to the pickleball event, Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf, will be up against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. It will take place on the 4th of February 2024.

In the inaugural season, Agassi teamed up with Andy Roddick and they took on McEnroe who teamed up with Michael Chang. The pairing of Agassi and Roddick seemed too good for them. The inaugural season was a hit and fans will be eager to see the next season in February 2024.