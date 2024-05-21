“What an Entitled Ego”: Caroline Wozniacki’s Father Blasted Online for Demanding More ‘Respect’ from the Rolland Garros Officials

As the tennis world braces for this year’s French Open, Danish player Caroline Wozniacki is making headlines but not for her own actions. The former world number 1 will not be participating in Roland Garros after she was not allowed a wild card entry into the competition. Her father, Piotr Wozniacki slammed the WTA with some scathing criticism for not allowing the 2018 Australian Open Champion a WC spot. However, tennis fans online have lambasted him for his supposed entitlement and lack of humility.

The Rolland Garros officials have asked Caroline Wozniacki to play the qualifiers for the 2024 edition. Wozniacki currently ranks 119 in the WTA world rankings. As a result, she isn’t directly eligible to play in the French Open 2024 as a seeded player. But just like her Australian Open 2024 and US Open 2023 participation, she believes a wildcard should’ve been reserved for her.

Upset at the prospect, Wozniacki shared her disappointment with her father, who was very vocal about the matter.

“Sure we could [enter qualifiers], because we have the ranking that allows it. We could have signed up in advance for the qualifiers. But Caroline said that she didn’t work hard all her life and didn’t achieve so much to start like a junior now…At some point in life, however, there should be respect in a sport where a person has meant something,” said Piotr Wozniacki to Gazeta. (as Tennis 365 reported).

Piotr added that if the same thing continues, Wozniacki will skip the Rolland Garros next year as well,

“And I will tell you that Caroline will definitely not play next year either. We have already decided that. Because there is no point in going into something like this. They don’t take us seriously, so it’s a waste of our efforts.”

This news soon became the talk of the town and it spread online like a wildfire. When the tennis forum on Reddit, r/tennis shared a post on the comments, several fans had a go at Wozniacki’s father for being too arrogant and entitled. Here’s how several fans blasted him:

“What an entitled ego from the father. Just because someone was successful, you can’t start giving WCs left, right, and centre.” “Pride lol”

The truth is, the Rolland Garros authorities aren’t out of line to ask her to play qualifiers. They have a right to 16 wildcard entries, 12 of which have gone to French players. Of the remaining 4, 2 each are given to US and Australian players due to the reciprocal system.

But that doesn’t make the hurt any less for Wozniacki. She has been playing the French Open since 2008 and has never played the qualifiers.

The first time Caroline Wozniacki entered the French Open

In 2008, Caroline Wozniacki began her professional tennis career. In her second ever Grand Slam, in the French Open, Wozniacki entered as the 30th-seeded player. The then 18-year-old, defeated Yvonne Meusburger Garamszegi in the first round 6-0, 6-2. She continued her winning run against Anastasiya Yakimova in the second round, before losing to Ana Ivanovic 4-6, 1-6 in the third round.

It was a decent start for Wozniacki in the clay-court. From there on, her rank, seed, and performance only improved every year. By the 2018 French Open, Wozniacki was the 2nd-seeded player in the tournament.

Therefore, it is understandable that it might hurt her pride to play in the qualifiers of a tournament after achieving so much in her career. Ever since her return to tennis last year, she has played as a wildcard in most events like the Montreal Open, Cincinnati Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open, etc. Hence, she felt she deserved a wildcard at the French Open 2024 too.