What Does Roger Federer’s Sister Do? Netizens Intrigued After Observing Her Reclusive Nature

Jul 4, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI), eight-time Wimbledon Champion is honored in the Royal Box on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Also in attendance in the box were HRH The Princess of Wales (Kate), Robbie and Lynette Federer (Roger s parents) and Mirka Federer, his wife. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer makes headlines wherever he goes but prefers to keep his family life largely private. While his wife and children are more present in the public eye, his parents and sister keep things under wraps. Not much is known about Diana Federer, the elder sister of the Swiss legend.

Advertisement

Federer’s parents, Robert and Lynette, have often been seen in the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s box. Diana, though, is a rare sight. She generally chooses to keep a low profile but was present in the stands on a few occasions when her brother played in their hometown of Basel, like the 2017 Swiss Indoors. She also made an appearance during a couple of his Wimbledon and US Open matches.

Diana studied nursing and works as a registered nurse in their home country, Switzerland. Interestingly, she, too, is a mother to a pair of twins. Roger has two sets of twins. Diana’s twin daughters, however, are fraternal (non-identical), unlike her brother, whose both pairs are identical twins. The elder Federer named her kids Emilie Zoe Federer and Ramon Vincent Federer.

Advertisement

Like Roger, Diana also holds dual citizenship, that of Switzerland and South Africa. Their mother is a native inhabitant of the Rainbow Nation. Diana, born in 1979, is two years older than her former ATP World No.1 brother. She is intensely private about her family and life and stays away from the limelight. She is the only member of the family not to be associated with the Roger Federer Foundation in any capacity. All the other adult Federers i.e., Roger, his parents, and his wife Mirka, are board members of the charitable organisation.

Roger Federer net worth and where does he live?

Roger Federer is one of the most globally popular athletes across any sport, let alone tennis. Combining his marketability with his legendary career, some wise investments and good financial decisions have made him one of the richest athletes. He is by far the wealthiest tennis player with the estimated Roger Federer net worth being anywhere $550-600 million as of 2023 according to multiple media reports. Despite his retirement in September 2022, his off-court star power made him one of the highest-earning sportspersons of 2023. He earned over $95 million despite not stepping foot on the court.

His high net worth is reflected in the luxurious residential properties Federer has across the world. He prominently owns houses in Dubai and Switzerland. He currently lives with his family in a lavish three-storey mansion in Wollerau, Switzerland, that he purchased for $7.3 million. Federer purchased this lakeside property in 2014 (via Architectural Digest), the same year he procured a five-bedroom penthouse in Dubai’s exclusive Le Reve skyscraper for $23.5 million.

These regal properties are levels above the first house Federer purchased in 2008. He bought an apartment in Bach, right next to Lake Zurich, not far from his luxurious current family home. That year, he also got his hands on a holiday home in the mountains, a Swiss-style chalet. He also owns a huge lakeside plot worth $30 million. Currently empty, one can only assume Federer plans to do something grand with the 5,800-square-meter land. A similarly lavish project is said to be underway at his 16,000-square-meter plot in an elite municipality on the banks of Lake Zurich. He reportedly paid over a whopping $50 million and sees it as a future family home.