Despite Net Worth of $514 Million and Bringing Messi to America, David Beckham Is No Match for Roger Federer

David Beckham is said to have a net worth of $514 million as per the Sunday Times Rich List in 2023. There is no doubt that Beckham has had great marketing skills since his playing days. The Englishman has been impressive in his transition from a sportsperson to a businessperson, just like Roger Federer in tennis.

The man who is responsible for bringing Lionel Messi to play soccer in the United States is David Beckham. Out of the $514 million, nearly $50 million is contributed by Victoria Beckham. And yet, the Beckhams are way behind tennis icon, Roger Federer in this aspect.

Roger Federer vs David Beckham – Who is richer and more popular?

David Beckham should have supposedly been richer due to having played soccer, especially for clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid. However, even as tennis is not considered to have as many riches as soccer, Roger Federer has managed to overtake the British soccer legend in that sense. While David Beckham individually is said to be worth $464 million, Roger Federer has an estimated net worth of a minimum of $550 million.

When it comes to his overall earnings, David Beckham earned around $800 million throughout his career according to Business Insider. Here too, Roger Federer has the lead as he is one of the few sportspersons alongside the likes of Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan to have earned more than $1 billion from just playing sport alone. Federer is also the only player from tennis to earn in billions.

The one thing common between them is that they continue to mint money after retirement courtesy their business ventures and investments. David Beckham owns Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), for an estimated annual revenue of $27 million while he had purchased the team for $25 million reportedly. Messi’s 2.5-year-deal with Inter Miami is worth $150 million as per multiple media reports.

In the United States, Roger Federer too has a profound impact. Federer has helped Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo and Swiss shoe brand, On grow in the largest sports market in the world. Through Uniqlo, Federer is set to earn $300 million, while having a 3% stake in On, has already fetched him above $300 million. In fact, On claims to have 20% profitability every year on an average since Federer joined them in 2019. In 2022-23, On reported sales of $1.9 billion globally.

When it comes to endorsements in the last 12 months, Forbes compared the two players. David Beckham is valued at $42 million, while Roger Federer is at $95 million. It would be safe to say therefore, that Roger Federer is much more popular and richer than David Beckham.

Federer and Beckham’s business ventures and investments

David Beckham owns XIX Entertainment, a sports and entertainment agency. He had another venture, DB Ventures of which he sold its 55% stake to the United States’ Authentic Brands Group. Beckham has earned $230 million on estimate from that sale according to CNBC.

The Englishman has diversified into television production, event management, women’s fashion, health and beauty consumer products, Esports, electric cars and hotels-cum-hospitality. Simon Fuller and David Gardner have played vital roles in making Beckham financially capable throughout his life.

When it comes to Roger Federer, he owns Team8, a sports marketing agency. Team8 is co-owned by Tony Godsick, who is renowned as the man to make Federer the richest-ever in tennis. Godsick has been vital in Federer venturing out into investing in a plant-based food company as well.

The duo also started the Laver Cup together, which is tennis’ answer to golf’s Ryder Cup. The Swiss maestro relies more on his endorsements, media commitments and public appearances to do the trick for him and it is all set to work for him.