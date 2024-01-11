When Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka Were Denied a Dream Australian Open Final by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

The 2017 Australian Open saw a classic Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal showdown for the title. The legendary duo had defeated Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov, respectively, in two thrilling semifinal matches to deny them a dream summit clash.

Nadal and Federer entered the 2017 Australian Open in one of the lowest phases of their careers. The last time either of them bagged a Slam was when the Spaniard won the 2014 French Open. Wawrinka, meanwhile, had just won the 2016 US Open, his third Grand Slam title. Dimitrov, too, came in fresh off winning the Brisbane International ATP 250 title.

The quartet battled through a stacked field to reach the semi-finals as top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic crashed out.

Despite not having played since the 2016 Wimbledon, #17 seed Federer showed why class is permanent. He controlled the semi-final against fourth seed Wawrinka from the onset. He won a break in the final game of the first set, while also securing the second set dominantly. His compatriot’s frustration spilt over as he smashed a racquet and took a medical time-out before the third set.

After this, Wawrinka came back with vengeance. He inflicted a breadstick on Federer and followed it up by winning the fourth set to level the tie. The former World No.1 took a break of his own, returning to win the enthralling match 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

#9 seed Nadal later took on 15th seed Dimitrov in a see-saw semi-final. The former hit the ground running to win the first set convincingly. However, the latter showed resilience to win the second. The third set went into a tiebreak as Nadal eventually won before Dimitrov returned the favour in a similar fourth. The decider saw the 22-time Grand Slam winner trail 3-4, and the Bulgarian one point away from serving for the match. Nadal fought back to not lose another game, closing the match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4 after nearly five hours.

Federer eventually beat Nadal in the final in yet another five-setter. The 2017 final was arguably one of the best they ever played in Grand Slams and it was their first Grand Slam final against each other in 6 years and eventually, their last-ever on the ATP Tour. Seven years down the line, the duo are absent from the 2024 Australian Open. Wawrinka and Dimitrov, meanwhile, are two of the most senior and respected players in the draw.

Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka enter 2024 Australian Open after career renaissance

Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka have both had a resurgence in the past season. The three-time Grand Slam champion had fallen out of the top 300 after suffering a serious injury in 2021, climbing back into the 90s only in February 2023. He made it to the third round of the Wimbledon and the US Open.

This was the first time he got to this stage in a Majors since 2020. He also reached the final of the Croatia Open, his first ATP summit clash since 2019. He ended the year as World No.49, over 100 places up from his 2022 year-end rank.

Dimitrov recently lifted the 2023 Brisbane International title, ending a six-year wait for an ATP trophy. He returned to the top 15 years after peaking at World No.3 in 2017. He finished runner-up in the Paris Masters, concluding 2023 ranked No.14. The Bulgarian gained one spot after his victory in Brisbane.

Wawrinka, the 2014 AO champion and currently World No.56, will begin his 2024 Australian Open campaign against Adrian Mannarino. Dimitrov’s best result Down Under remains the aforementioned semi-final in 2017. Seeded 13th, he will face Marton Fucsovics in the first round this year.