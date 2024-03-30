Grigor Dimitrov Breaks Massive 10-Year Streak in Front of Serena Williams After Defeating Alexander Zverev in Miami Open Semi-Final

Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev played out a thrilling match in front of a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The duo met at the semi-final stage of the Miami Open, with a final against Jannik Sinner on the line. Dimitrov dominated the match to win in three sets to defeat Zverev for only the second time in his career, which is remarkably since their rivalry started way back in 2014. And Serena Williams was there to cheer for Grigor Dimitrov too, adding gravitas to the occasion.

Grigor Dimitrov has failed to enjoy great success against Zverev. The Bulgarian star won the first-ever encounter between the duo in 2014 but had to wait for almost 10 years, till Miami Open 2024 to get his second win against the German. The German star was on a seven match winning streak against Dimitrov but failed to win in Miami.

In 2014, Dimitrov won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 against the German at the Basel Open. Zverev was just 17 years old at the time, while Dimitrov was at the peak of his powers.

However, during the semi-final in Miami, Dimitrov finally ended his barren run against the German. The 32-year-old took the first set and continued his great form. However, Zverev won the tie-break in the second set to force a deciding third. Dimitrov showed his best form yet again to win the final set and book a place in the final. The now World No.9 ended up winning the match 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 against the German.

Dimitrov has been in incredible form in Miami and previously knocked out World No.2 and Indian Wells 2024 champion, Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Serena Williams spotted cheering for Grigor Dimitrov at the Miami Open

Serena Williams was at the venue to watch both the men’s semi-final at the Miami Open. The American superstar was thrilled with some amazing tennis and was seen cheering for Grigor Dimitrov. Williams, who retired from tennis in 2022, has openly supported Grigor Dimitrov in the past. After the Bulgarian won the Brisbane International 2024, Williams posted a story to congratulate him and called Dimitrov her ‘brother’, which surprised many.

Now, after Dimitrov’s win against Alexander Zverev, Williams was seen having a chat with the 32-year-old after her match. The duo even exchanged a hug, before going different ways. It will be interesting to see weather the American decides to show up for the final to support her good friend Grigor Dimitrov.