“Emma Raducanu on Instagram Posting Ads About Dior & Naomi Osaka Encouraging People to Buy Her “Avatar” for Facebook”: Canceled Australian Open Charity Match Invites Outcry

Aug 30, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan hits to Danielle Collins of the USA on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The much-hyped charity match between Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu ahead of the 2024 Australian Open was cancelled on short notice. Fans on social media slammed the organisers for the last-moment cancellation. A few also criticised the players for sharing commercial posts on Instagram while allegedly disregarding their match commitment.

Advertisement

As part of the Australian Open’s Opening Week, a bunch of stars will feature in charity matches across four days. The initial schedule stated Osaka would kickstart the event on January 9 against an unnamed opponent. Later, Raducanu was revealed as the Japanese star’s challenger.

However, with only hours to go, Osaka decided to withdraw as a precautionary measure. Donna Vekic came in as a replacement, but soon, Raducanu also announced that she was pulling out due to feeling sore. Hence, the Australian Open organisers decided to cancel the match altogether. This invited the ire of fans on social media. They said many viewers, especially those who lived farther away, would have already left their homes for the event.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/trishyswishytr1/status/1744598695042228357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nessiechu/status/1744592656028811346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StarofS/status/1744609711801135243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wash_wishy/status/1744594670100066372?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/voula70000907/status/1744593397980307890?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Comment

byu/DateAbate from discussion

intennis

Around the time they announced their withdrawals, Raducanu and Osaka shared sponsored content on their Instagram accounts. While the Brit uploaded a story promoting Dior products, the four-time Grand Slam winner shared her VR Avatar for Meta platforms.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C12u1YCymNL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fans were unhappy with Osaka and Raducanu for promoting commercial products while pulling out of a charity event at short notice. Many believed neither player was a good choice for an exhibition match.

Comment

byu/DateAbate from discussion

intennis

Comment

byu/DateAbate from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisPorker/status/1744621509065294037?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MarkiFantasi/status/1744604088753385911?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mpshe_shamai/status/1744657477105303601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu withdrawals hurt fans; remaining games to lift spirits

The 2024 Australian Open Opening Week will carry on as usual. The likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take to the court. However, the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, and the consequent cancellation of the inaugural match, meant it started on a sour note.

But with both players coming off lengthy injury lay-offs, it is not a surprise they decided to not risk their health. Osaka last played in mid-2022 while Raducanu in April last year. Understandably, they opted to safeguard their fitness.

However, with tickets priced at only A$20 ($13.5)each, the match was expected to draw huge crowds. Fans would have experienced two Grand Slam champions for a meagre fee while also playing their part in helping a charity. Additionally, the match was called off only a few hours before it was supposed to happen.

Regardless of this debacle, fans in Melbourne have more such events to look forward to. Alcaraz takes on local sensation Alex de Minaur on January 10 and Casper Ruud on January 12. Between this, Djokovic will pair up with Aryna Sabalenka to face Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas on January 11.