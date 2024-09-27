What Happened to Matteo Berrettini? Ex-Italian No.1 in Doubt for Davis Cup Finals

Former world number six Matteo Berrettini’s comeback was derailed by an untimely injury at the Japan Open, casting doubt over his participation in the Davis Cup finals.

The Davis Cup finals will begin in mid-November, with Italy facing Argentina in the quarterfinals. It is unclear whether Berrettini, who was the country’s premier player before Jannik Sinner’s rise, will be fit to represent the defending champions.

On Friday, the Italian looked sharp and was in good rhythm when his 2024 Japan Open campaign ended prematurely. In the round-of-16 clash, Berrettini won the first set in a tiebreaker against Arthur Fils but was forced to cut short his match because of an abdominal injury.

The Italian showed signs of discomfort in the first set yet he pushed himself to get over the line. The world number 45 was given treatment at the end of the first set, but it did not help much, as the 28-year-old had to ultimately retire after only a few shots in the second set.

It was heartbreaking for the Italian, who has been working tirelessly to move up the ranks following an injury-prone 2023 season. Even Fils, Berrettini’s opponent, showed sympathy for the Italian and engaged in a lengthy talk with him before side-hugging him near the net.

Tough scenes After winning an entertaining first set on a tiebreak against Fils, Matteo Berrettini is forced to retire through injury…#kinoshitajotennis pic.twitter.com/wl4YQsVNvh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 27, 2024

It is worth noting that Berrettini struggled with his fitness last year after being forced to miss months of action due to injuries.

Berrettini’s Injuries in 2023

In April 2023, he acquired an abdominal injury due to a second-degree tear of his internal oblique muscle.

Later that year, disturbing footage of Berrettini’s second-round clash at the US Open surfaced. He was leading his French opponent Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 5-3 when he rolled his ankle while trying to hit a backhand shot.

The Italian immediately fell to the ground, holding his ankle and shrieking in pain. With the help of the medical staff, he rose and shook hands with his opponents and left the court in a wheelchair.

This was followed by his withdrawal from this year’s Australian Open before officially returning to action through the Challenger tournament – Arizona Tennis Classic.

Since his return, Berrettini has maintained a high level of fitness and is working hard to reclaim his lost rankings. That said, the latest injury blow could seriously jeopardize his ambitions for the season.