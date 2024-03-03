What is Alex de Minaur’s Net Worth?

Jan 21, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alex de Minaur of Australia waves to the crowd as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the forth round of the men s singles at the Australian Open 2024. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Australian tennis seems to be in good hands. Their No.1 tennis player Alex de Minaur is said to be one of the fastest movers on the tennis court and is also making rapid strides on the ATP Tour. Here is more on Alex de Minaur’s net worth and other details.

Name Alex de Minaur Net Worth Around $3 Million USD DOB February 17, 1999 (25 years old) Nationality Australian Marital Status In a relationship with Katie Boulter Occupation Tennis professional

After losing the final of the Rotterdam Open against Jannik Sinner, de Minaur fought through a strong field in Acapulco to bag his first title of 2024. He defeated Casper Ruud in the final. He also beat the likes of Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the earlier rounds. In 2023, he had beaten Tommy Paul in the summit clash.

This triumph will do his confidence a world of good after a shock first-round exit at the Los Cabos Open 2024. Hence, Alex de Minaur will hope to build off this and have a good run in the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open.

How much has Alex De Minaur won in prize money?

De Minaur has earned $12,484,936 USD in career prize money, also including the $412,555 USD from his victory in Acapulco. Alex de Minaur’s net worth is almost 1/4th of his prize money earnings.

Where does Alex De Minaur live?

Like many of his contemporaries, de Minaur lives in the tax haven of Monte Carlo. Born in Sydney, he also has Spanish citizenship in addition to Australian.

How many ATP titles has Alex De Minaur won?

Alex de Minaur won 8 ATP Tour titles so far, the 2024 Mexican Open being the 8th. This was his second ATP 500 victory, after winning the same tournament last year. Overall, he has secured eight titles, finishing runner-up a further eight times.

What is Alex de Minaur’s ranking?

de Minaur is currently World No.9, a career-best rank for him. Despite his title win in Acapulco, the fact that he was defending 500 points means the live rankings show him ranked No.10.

Who are Alex de Minaur’s sponsors?

De Minaur is sponsored by Asics for apparel and footwear while Wilson supplies equipment. TAG Heuer, Swissie Wellness, and FairMarkets are other brands he has endorsement deals with.