What is the Net Worth of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek?

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram (USA) react as they play Thiago Monteiro and Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) a second round doubles tennis match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of the United States of America just broke the hearts of millions of tennis fans around the world. The #4 seed of the doubles event at the 2024 Olympics defeated the crowd favorite Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz pairing in the quarterfinals.

Considering that the American team was the reason behind Nadal potentially playing his last match at Roland Garros, Ram and Krajicek became the talk of social media.

Players primarily participating in the doubles events on the ATP tour aren’t as popular as the ones who excel in the singles. Still, Ram and Krajicek’s statement win against the King of Clay has made fans curious to know more about their net worth.

The Rajeev Ram-Austin Krajicek duo have a combined net worth of more than $7 million

Rajeev Ram (40) and Austin Krajicek (34) are the two oldest players in the current American tennis contingent. Both of them have been a part of the ATP tour for a significant amount of time– 20 years for Ram and 12 years for Krajicek. However, since they play the doubles event exclusively, their career earnings aren’t as high as one would expect it to be.

Among the two, Ram is a more experienced player. Having won 31 doubles titles, including 6 Grand Slams has been a huge contributor to his $9.5 million career earnings (per ATP Tour). On the other hand, Krajicek has only won 12 titles and has $3.7 million in career earnings (per ATP Tour).

Being two of the lesser-known players in the circuit, Ram and Krajicek do not enjoy a lot of endorsements. Moreover, having 15.3K followers and 5.5K followers on Instagram also doesn’t help attract any high-profile brands. However, like every other tennis player, the duo is associated with a few sports brands.

Ram is the ambassador for Babolat, New Balance, and Solinco, while a few investments and apartments help his net worth boost to $5 million. On the other hand, Krajicek endorses Lotto and Babolat helping his net worth reach the $2-3 million mark.

Naturally, an Olympic medal could help increase their popularity and net worth drastically. However, the duo will need to get past the Czech tandem of Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek in the semifinals to get a guaranteed podium finish.