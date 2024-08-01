Rajeev Ram Aims to Become American Tennis Hero From Being Accused of Denying Venus Williams Olympics Gold

Rajeev Ram is on a roll at the Olympics 2024. Ram and his partner Austin Krajicek made it to the final match of the men’s doubles event on Thursday, which will assure them of a medal for the United States. If Ram wins the final, he would complete a redemption story which has its roots in the 2016 edition of the marquee event.

In Rio back then, he partnered American great Venus Williams in the mixed doubles category. Venus was on the verge of winning the most number of gold medals in the history of the competition amongst all women’s tennis players from the country.

However, Ram and Venus lost the final match to the American duo of Jack Sock and Bethanie Mattek-Sands and as a result, they had to settle for silver. The loss was particularly hard on fans who believed Venus was destined for another gold.

Americans are proud of their sporting heritage and more so, in tennis. This led to Ram being heavily criticised. The Denver native has tried to shake off that perception that he is not really a villain-like figure like he has been projected to be, by some sections of the media and fans.

Despite his impressive doubles career, which includes multiple Grand Slam titles, the shadow of the 2016 Olympics has loomed large over him. However, Ram has been impressive as the Olympics 2024, even though he will always be known as the man who broke many hearts since he had an important role in ending Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz’s campaign in the quarterfinals.

But at the same time, Ram could get his due at the Olympics 2024 for winning under $10 million in prize money but even then, he was able to overcome Nadal and Alcaraz, who have a combined total of almost $160 million in their earnings from their on-court performances.

The American, along with Krajicek, held his nerve against the Spaniards despite the crowd largely being against them at Roland Garros. Ram would be aiming to emulate the Bryan brothers, who won the men’s doubles gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Ram has not had a good singles career, but has made it big as a doubles specialist in the United States. The country needed a doubles superstar after Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan and the Indian-American has not disappointed. In fact, the New York Times, back in 2003, called him the best ‘serve-and-volley’ player in the United States.

So Ram has been around for more than 20 years on the ATP Tour and a win in the Olympics 2024 will make him a versatile doubles player who has achieved it all from the country.