“When Motivation Weakens…”: Boris Becker Has His Say on Growing Worries About Carlos Alcaraz Injury Woes

Boris Becker shared his thoughts on the concerns surrounding Carlos Alcaraz and his frequent fitness issues. On Eurosport’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast, he quashed fears and believed the Spaniard and his coach would figure out a way to combat these problems. Becker’s comments have come at a time when he is coaching Holger Rune, who is expected to challenge Carlos Alcaraz for big titles in the 2024 season.

Carlos Alcaraz is arguably the best player of the current generation, the only one seemingly offering Novak Djokovic real competition. However, he has suffered at crucial junctures due to frequent injuries. He missed the 2022 ATP Finals and the 2023 Australian Open. Even when playing, he has often struggled in high-intensity matches. The 2023 French Open semi-final is a glaring example. The young star’s consistent injury troubles have left many fans and experts concerned about his future.

Speaking on the podcast, Becker said it is natural for a young athlete to have low points in his career. The German won the 1985 Wimbledon title, aged 17, and is still the youngest men’s singles champion at the tournament. He said he himself also faced the same issue of losing motivation after injuries. He said it is vital how a player emerges from this, adding Alcaraz seemed fit during the 2023 ATP Finals.

“When motivation weakens, the body also suffers. If you skip one or two training sessions. That happened to me. It happened to every successful 20-year-old. You have to see what comes of it. I saw him live in Turin, also during training. He was physically fit.”

