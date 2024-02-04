When Nike’s Phil Knight Took an Epic Dig at Jimmy Connors For Wimbledon 1974 Fiasco

In 1974, Phil Knight and Nike were looking for a second tennis star to endorse them. The famous sporting brand had already signed Ille Nastase of Romania on a mega deal but were aiming for an American talent to explore their home market. After a long search, Knight was suggested by his colleagues that Nike should go for Jimmy Connors as their new star.

Advertisement

In the summer of 1974, Jimmy Connors was approached by Nike to sign a deal. Nike had signed Ille Nastase on $10,000 deal and were happy to give Connors half that amount in his contract. Initially, Connors’ agent jumped on this deal, but what unfolded was a total fiasco.

While Connors’ agent agreed on a deal, the American ace could not sign the official documents as he was playing at the Wimbledon. However, Connors was spotted wearing the Nike shoes throughout the tournament. The American star ended up winning the Wimbledon to make a name for himself to the tennis world. Jimmy Connors then followed it up by winning the US Open as well, all while the contact with Nike was still unsigned.

Advertisement

Knight called up Connors’ agent to confirm if the American has signed the contract but the agent refused it. Instead, Connors signed a lucrative contract with other sporting brand, leaving Nike empty handed. Jimmy Connors was wearing Nike shoes at both the Wimbledon and the US Open, however, never signed a deal with the sporting giants, as per an excerpt from Shoe Dog, Knight’s autobiography.

After Jimmy Connors fiasco, Phil Knight signed John McEnroe for Nike

While Nike were searching for another tennis star, Ille Nastase was lining up a deal somewhere else. The Romanian star signed with rivals Adidas in a the-then record $100,000 deal. Phil Knight was left furious with this and went on a hunt to find Nike’s next star. Knight was at the Wimbledon in 1977 and met a group of American tennis experts hoping of finding a talent.

American tennis officials suggested Knight to stay away from a ‘hothead’ on Court 14. According to the officials, the young kid would never make it big due to his attitude. However, Knight watched the match on Court 14 and instantly fell in love with frizzy-haired kid named John McEnroe.

Soon, McEnroe signed a mega deal with Nike and their partnership blossomed over the years. The American sensation would go on to win three Wimbledons and four US Open titles in space of five years to make a name for himself. With McEnroe at the helm, Nike sales grew from 10,000 pairs to more than a million.