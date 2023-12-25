“When Novak Djokovic Gets a Second Serve, Percentage Is He’s Going to Win”: Boris Becker’s Lesson Resurfaces

Sept 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia works out on Ashe Stadium court with coach Boris Becker (right) after playing Mikhail Youzhny of Russia on day five of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Boris Becker has hailed Novak Djokovic as ‘possibly the best returner’ in tennis history. Becker worked with Novak Djokovic for three years, during which the duo enjoyed great success. Djokovic won six Grand Slam titles under Becker’s mentorship, which included the French Open in 2016. The Serbian completed his Career Slam in 2016 and was world number 1, before announcing his split with Becker.

Recently, a video of Boris Becker has gone viral, where the German coach is using Novak Djokovic is an example for coaching a student. Becker claims that Djokovic is possibly the best returner in the history of tennis. The German coach believes that the Serbian looks to win the point right away and plays with purpose.

Becker further added that Djokovic has a high percentage of second serve wins because of his intention to win the point right away.

“My favorite is Novak Djokovic. I think he is the best returner maybe of all time because he has a purpose when he returns. He looks to win the point with the return right way. Which means he puts more pressure on the serve. So when Novak gets a second serve percentage is, he is going to win the point.”

Novak Djokovic has had great success with his returns throughout his career. The Serbian has produced some iconic returns on big points in the past. Djokovic’s ability to keep the ball in play and fight for the points has drawn him to the top, from the rest of the pack.

Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic partnership

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker enjoyed a fruitful partnership for three years. The duo came together at the end of 2013 season. Djokovic had not won a Grand Slam outside Australian since 2011 and wanted to change that under Boris Becker. The partnership got off to a great start as the Serbian won the Wimbledon title in 2014 and rose back to number 1 ranking in the world.

Djokovic dominated again in 2015 as he reached the final of all Grand Slams. The Serbian won three Grand Slam titles as he failed to win the French Open. However, that was soon rectified in 2016 when the Serbian won the Roland Garros to complete his Career Slam.

Djokovic won the Australian Open again in 2016 before announcing his split with Becker at the end of the season. The Djokovic-Becker partnership was very successful during their three years together.