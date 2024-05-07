“You Are a Total P*ssy If You Don’t Do a Roast Live”: Aaron Rodgers’ Best Buddy Wants Him To Follow Tom Brady’s Suit

The roast of Tom Brady created a massive buzz, and fans can’t keep their calm after watching Brady’s sharp comebacks to his roasters. Fans loved it and would expect more of such fun content. However, Brady has now set the bar up high for other star quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers if they have a roast on their bucket list.

New York Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers has been a familiar face at the Kentucky Derby over the years, and once again, he attended the 150th running of the historic race at Churchill Downs. Recently, the Jets’ QB shared a series of photos on his Instagram, revealing various high-profile athletes who joined him at the derby.

In the pictures, Rodgers was seen enjoying the event, with an impressive lineup of his former Green Bay Packers teammates, including Davante Adams, AJ Hawke, Jimmy Graham, and David Bakhtiari. He captioned his post saying, “The Crew 2024 .”

In reaction to the post, Rodgers’s best friend and offensive tackle, David Bakhtiari, had big plans for the Jets QB. He pitched Rodgers to hold a roast show of his own, similar to what former Patriots QB Tom Brady did with his former teammates. Bakhtiari commented,

“By the way, you are a total p*ssy if you don’t do a roast live on TV one day……and yeah the derby was cool too.”

Well, it could be a good plan, especially considering Aaron Rodgers has been involved in so many recent controversies. There would certainly be enough material for his roast. Moreover, if the lineup includes his friends who were present at the derby, it could be just as hilarious as Brady’s roast was.

David Bakhtiari Playfully Teases Aaron Rodgers

David Bakhtiari has been a longtime friend of Aaron Rodgers, as they played together for 10 years until Rodgers left the Packers to join the New York Jets in 2023. However, they still maintain a good off-field relationship often making public appearances together and sometimes enjoying fun banter on social media.

While Bakhtiari wants Rodgers to have his roast show, he also has a complaint for him. David’s wife, Frankie, had also dropped a comment on Rodgers’ recent Instagram post stating, “Gonna need song creds.” While Rodgers still hasn’t replied to that comment, Bakhtiari was quick to call the star QB a “classic” for not giving credit to the people who helped him.

Bakhtiari is already on fire, preparing himself to throw friendly jabs at Aaron Rodgers in his roast show. Nobody quite knows when it will happen, as Rodgers is still a leading quarterback in the NFL and will enter his 20th season in the league. However, considering the success of ‘The Roast of Tom Brady,’ there could be a high chance that many producers would knock on Aaron Rodgers’s door.