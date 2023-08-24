When Novak Djokovic Tired Rafael Nadal in a Match Longer Than the Cincy Final Leading to Meek Loss to Roger Federer at Madrid 2009

Apr 19, 2009; Monte Carlo, MONACO; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) line up with their national flags prior to competing in the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters at the Monte Carlo Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Gunn-USA TODAY Sports

The budding rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz has treated tennis fans to some exhilarating matches, most recently the titanic Cincinnati Open final. This is not the first time that Djokovic has had a thrilling rivalry with a Spaniard. The Serb faced off with Rafael Nadal in some memorable clashes. The duo once played an ATP Masters semi-final that was longer and arguably more intense than the Cincinnati final last week.

Djokovic and Nadal squared off in an epic clash in the semi-final of the 2009 Madrid Open in a match that lasted 14 minutes longer than the Cincinnati Open final. Only this time, Djokovic was on the losing end. Nadal emerged victorious 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 7-6(11-9) after four hours and three minutes. The semi-final was voted the best match in the history of the Madrid Open.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal play out a classic

Nadal and Djokovic were stretched to their limits in Madrid. Djokovic flew out of the blocks to race to a 3-0 lead in the first set. He did not let the Spaniard back into the game to wrap the first set 6-3. Nadal, however, was backed by a capacity stadium cheering on their local lad. With both players going toe-to-toe, the second set went into a tiebreak and Nadal won to draw level.

Djokovic again rushed to a 3-1 lead in the decider, but the Spaniard clawed his way back to level it 3-3. The two men then rallied with resilience as they headed into another tiebreak. The Serb failed to convert two match points as Nadal ultimately won the tiebreak 11-9, thereby clinching the match.

Djokovic’s match against Alcaraz had some similar elements. The 20-year-old won the first set but lost the next two in tiebreaks just like Nole back in 2009. Alcaraz too, failed to convert match points in the second set.

After the epic showdown, Nadal admitted a bit of luck was required to win such close matches. He felt everything went well for him because he played with courage.

“In a game like that with so many match points I think you need luck to win. But I played with great courage and I think everything went well for me.”

Nadal definitely had some luck shine on him in the semi-finals, but ran out of steam in the final against Roger Federer. Clearly exhausted from his clash with Djokovic, Nadal meekly surrendered against Federer, the Swiss legend winning 6-4, 6-4.

Nadal – Djokovic rivalry will resume next year for one final time

Nadal has not taken to the court since his second round exit at the 2023 Australian Open. He has been working on his comeback and is expected to return in 2024. Djokovic, meanwhile has not slowed down. He continues to lift titles and torment the younger generation of players. The iconic rivalry between the two legends was last seen when Nadal defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final of the 2022 French Open.

Nadal and Djokovic have faced off a whopping 59 times, with the former trailing 29-30. The Spaniard will look to get back at his eternal rival when he returns next year. Djokovic and Nadal have been chasing each others records for some time. With both in the twilight of their careers, they will look add a final chapter to their rivalry next year.