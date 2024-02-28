mobile app bar

Sam Querrey Net Worth: Novak Djokovic’s American Wimbledon Conquerer to Return For Big Payday at Netflix Slam 2024

Puranjay Dixit
Published

Image Credits: © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Querrey Net Worth and other details:

NameSam Querrey
Net Worth$12 Million
DOBOctober 7 1987 (36 years old)
NationalityAmerican
Marital StatusMarried to Abby Dixon
ResidenceLas Vegas, Nevada, USA
OccupationRetired tennis player; Active Pickleball professional
Prize Money$13,679, 265
SponsorsBabolat, Fila, ROkit, Carbonadi

Querrey made tennis fans across the world recently chuckle with his light-hearted dig at Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal charging massive sums for hitting sessions with fans. Guests will have to shell out $150,000 USD for a private session with either of the Spanish duo. Group sessions are also a pricey affair, with access costing $50,000 each.

However, fans can have a hit in a group session with Querrey and John Isner for only $2000. The latter took to Instagram to joke about this price difference, calling his clinic the ‘steal of the century’.

Querrey jokingly went ahead to list out the tasks he would do if a fan offered him $150,000. He said, among others things, he would walk their dog, do their taxes, cook lunch, and tuck them to sleep at night. Further taking a dig at himself, he said he would also teach how to not win a Grand Slam. He followed it up with an offer to teach pickleball. Many fans in the comments were willing to purchase the hilarious $150k package offered by the former World No.11.

Sam Querrey will be seen in action at the 2024 Netflix Slam with fellow big-serving American and former doubles partner John Isner. They will participate in an Aces Challenge with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe

His best Grand Slam result is reaching the semi-finals of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. He had famously defeated Novak Djokovic in the third round the previous year. That ended the Serb’s run of four Grand Slam titles in a row. Querrey also claimed a win over Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2017 Acapulco Open, his biggest singles title. Overall, Querrey has 10 singles and five doubles trophies.

