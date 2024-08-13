Who is Alexei Popyrin’s Girlfriend? Australian Star Mentions Her in Canadian Open Winning Speech

Aug 12, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Alexei Popyrin (AUS) winner of the singles final holds his trophy under confettis at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the US Open series, the likes of Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev were expected to win the Canadian Open 2024. However, Alexei Popyrin has left the tennis world in a frenzy. The Aussie shocked enthusiasts around the world by clinching the title in Montreal.

Popyrin had a difficult draw but managed to defeat Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, Sebastian Korda, and ultimately Andrey Rublev to lift the first ATP Masters 1000 trophy of his career. While the 25-year-old played some impressive tennis in the finals to lodge a dominant 6-2, 6-4 win over Rublev, Popyrin has gone viral on social media for his actions after the contest concluded.

The Sydney native had an interesting comment to make regarding his girlfriend during the trophy presentation ceremony. She skipped traveling to Canada for this particular tournament where Popyrin would go on to win the biggest title of his career.

“This is one of the few weeks where my girlfriend isn’t traveling with me…and I win the tournament. I hope she comes to New York now,” Popyrin said.

Fans around the world were amused by this comment. Everybody was instantly wondering who his girlfriend was.

Alexei Popyrin and Amy Pederick, a professional physiotherapist, first met when they were eight years old, attending the same school in Dubai.

“I went to school (Repton School) here, I met my girlfriend here, so everything leads back to Dubai for me.”

“We went to the class together (in Dubai), so we were in the same math class when we were eight years old and we kind of kept in touch since then,” he said.

It wasn’t until 2019 that the two would start dating around the Queens Club Championship.

“When were 18 years old, she was in London and I was there for the Queens (tennis tournament) and we met up, and we have been dating ever since,” Popyrin revealed.

Since then, the lovebirds have often expressed their admiration for each other through posts on Instagram. Apart from wishing each other their “anniversary” and birthday, they even share pictures from their holidays.

The couple also took a big step in their relationship by purchasing a house together in Dubai earlier this year.

“Yeah, we just bought a house together in Dubai, we picked up the keys last week,” he said.

Popyrin had the most successful week of his career and will wish to carry this momentum as the US Open 2024 approaches. Additionally, after being called out in front of the entire world, Pederick will make her way to Ohio, where the Aussie will play the Cincinnati Open 2024 on Wednesday.