Hubert Hurkacz Opens Up About Novak Djokovic’s Gesture After Sustaining Injury at Wimbledon

Jul 10, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Hubert Hurkacz (POL) meet at the net after their match on day eight at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Hubert Hurkacz has had a heroic return to the courts in a span of merely five weeks. During the second round of Wimbledon 2024, the Polish star tore his meniscus while diving mid-rally during his 2nd round clash against Arthur Fils. The amount of work Hurkacz has put in to quicken the rehab process is commendable. However, Novak Djokovic also needs to be acknowledged for helping his fellow ATP star make his comeback.

Hubert Hurkacz had to retire from the Wimbledon 2024 and also withdraw from the 2024 Olympics. During this testing time, the 27-year-old decided to use the help of Djokovic.

Hurkacz revealed how he reached out to the Serb and was even inspired by the latter’s gold medal performance at the Paris Games.

“I knew I couldn’t really move on the court, so the Olympics were unfortunately out of the question. I dreamed of playing there all year, but I knew it just wasn’t going to be possible. The injuries still weren’t healed. I just couldn’t go. It was too risky. But I saw what Novak did, and it’s really inspiring, especially the gold medal he won. I also sent him a message. He was really supportive and helped me when I was injured,” Hurkacz said to a French publication.

Apart from providing the Wroclaw native with advice, Djokovic‘s comeback after his meniscus injury was a source of motivation for Hurkacz.

“Definitely just really inspiring what he did, especially winning the gold medal. I also texted Novak. He was really, really supportive and helpful as well and it just was a different situation, it was a difficult situation trying to make the decision. At the end I knew I needed to have surgery,” Hurkacz told ATP.

The World No.6 has already impressed fans with his best Novak Djokovic impersonation at the Canadian Open 2024. But, Hubi will also hope to replicate the success – finals at Wimbledon and a gold medal at the Olympics – that the Serb had following his surgery.

Hurkacz takes a page out of Djokovic’s book with ballboy interaction

Unfortunately, rain in Montreal has postponed the matches at the Canadian Open 2024. Hubert Hurkacz was one of the players who was on the court during the delay.

While sitting on the bench, waiting for the rain to stop, Hurkacz did his best Novak Djokovic impression. Hubi invited the ballboy to sit on the players’ bench. The two shared a wholesome moment, talking about the youngster’s interest in tennis and pursuit of the sport.

“Do you play tennis… Do you like it?” @HubertHurkacz looking out for this young ball kid in Montreal ☔️@OBNmontreal | #OBN24 pic.twitter.com/PFtvBfqMFx — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 8, 2024

Back in 2014, Djoko had gone viral for his interaction with the ballboy during the French Open. Nole’s interaction with the youngster also included him proving the latter with his racket and a drink.