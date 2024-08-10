Jordan Thompson Slammed by Fans For Argument With Umpire Over ‘Cap Controversy’ in Canadian Open

Jan 17, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jordan Thompson of Australia plays a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas (not pictured) of Greece in Round 2 of the Men’s Singles on Day 4 of the Australian Open tennis at Margaret Court Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Thompson didn’t have quite a successful outing at the Canadian Open on Thursday as he lost the Round of 16 in straight sets to Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Though it was pretty clear that the game was not going to go in favor of the Australian, a very interesting and humorous incident transpired at the endpoint of the game.

Thompson entered into an argument with the chair umpire while being down by 5-1 in the second set with his opponent Zverev already on his match point. The argument took place over Thompson’s cap falling and his asking for a replay of the point while the umpire refused to grant so. Now the Australian is being bashed by fans for creating a scene at the last point of the game.

Fans didn’t like the fact that Jordan decided to interrupt the play when he was already trailing by 1-6, 1-5. They believe that even if he would have been awarded a replay, there was no chance of him winning the match or even the game as Zverev only needed one more point to win the match.

Fans react to Jordan Thompson’s argument with chair umpire during the Canadian Open game against Alexander Zverev pic.twitter.com/6V8D38P8z8 — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) August 9, 2024

Hence, hindering the play at such a point was in no one’s favor, and instead of creating a scene about it, Thompson should have accepted his defeat with grace, shook his hands with the German tennis player, and walked out of the court.

Even after getting escalated into a huge argument, both sides refused to budge causing Zverev to interrupt. The German offered to play the point again but the Australian didn’t agree this time and shook hands with him, indicating the end of the match.