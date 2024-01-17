Who Is Alexei Popyrin’s Coach Xavier Malisse & Where Is Patrick Mouratoglou?

Mar 6, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexei Popyrin (AUS) during his 1st round match against Bradley Klahn (not pictured) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports and Mar 6, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou looks on during practice on day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Alexei Popyrin thrilled the crowd with his impressive display against Novak Djokovic. The young Aussie star pushed the Serbian all the way as he looked to upset the defending champion. However, Popyrin’s coaching team were in the limelight too as they cheered every point won by the Aussie. Xavier Malisse was seen cheering Popyrin at every stage of the game as the Aussie star gave his all against Djokovic.

Advertisement

Alexei Popyrin is coached by Xavier Malisse. Malisse is a former tennis professional himself. The Belgian star reached the Wimbledon final in 2002, however could not get over the line. Malisse and Popyrin have enjoyed a great partnership so far, as the Australian has reached the number 40 ranking in the world. Patrick Mouratoglou is often spotted in Popyrin’s box as well but was absetnt during the match against Novak Djokovic.

Alexei Popyrin shares a history with tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The French coach has his own academy named ‘Patrick Mouratoglou Academy’ and Popyrin is a part of that. Popyrin started training at Mouratoglou Academy in 2017.

Advertisement

The Aussie’s career started with a bang after he won the Junior Roland Garros title. In 2019, Popyrin made it into the top 100 of ATP rankings. Popyrin also participated in the UTS in 2020 with some of the best tennis players in the world. The Aussie shares a close bond with Patrick Mouratoglou as well, as his father, Alex Popyrin and Mouratoglou are good friends.

Alexei Popyrin and his connection with Patrick Mouratoglou

Alexei Popyrin’s father, Alex Popyrin founded the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) with the help of Patrick Mouratoglou. The duo set-up the UTS during the covid disrupted season in 2020. Not only that, Alexei Popyrin was a part of Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy as well.

Patrick Mouratoglou has coached some of the biggest stars in tennis. The Frenchman has a hand in shaping up the career of Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Also, the distinguished coach has helped coach young stars like Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff in their academy. Now, Alexei Popyrin is a part of the long list of tennis stars to represent Mouratoglou academy at the Grand Slam stage.