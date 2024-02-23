Alexei Popyrin vs Karen Khachanov Prediction, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know About Doha Open 2024 Semi-Final

The Doha Open 2024 semi-final match-ups will include a blockbuster Alexei Popyrin vs Karen Khachanov clash. The players are set to face each other on the Center Court in Doha under perfect playing conditions. The temperature is expected to be around 23 Degree Celsius, with clear skies.

The match is too close to call, with Popyrin is great form. The Australian knocked out Alexander Bublik in the last round on his way to the semi-final. On the other hand, Karen Khachanov only had to play three completed matches as Emil Ruusuvuori had to retire after he was injured during their quarterfinal match. The SportsRush predicts Karen Khachanov to win the match in three sets.

What is the Popyrin vs Khachanov head-to-head ?

This Alexei Popyrin vs Karen Khachanov clash will be the fourth encounter between the duo. Karen Khachanov leads the head-to-head 2-1, going into the Doha Open 2024 semi-final.

Where to watch Popyrin vs Khachanov live?

The Alexei Popyrin vs Karen Khachanov will be streamed live online on Challenger TV. However, the viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Tennis Channel estimated to begin at 11 AM ET (7 pm local time) on Friday.

Does Karen Khachanov have kids?

Karen Khachanov married his long time girlfriend Veronika Shkliaeva in 2016. The couple have been dating since 2011 and got married five years later. Khachanov also has a son named David, who was born in September 2019.

What is the Alexei Popyrin ranking?

Alexei Popyrin is currently ranked No.46 in the world as per the ATP rankings in men’s singles.