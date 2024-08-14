Who is Brandon Nakashima, the Man Who Created History in the North American Swing?

Aug 13, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA ; Brandon Nakashima of the United States returns a shot during his match against Taylor Fritz of the United States on day two of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul made the entire nation proud by winning the bronze medal in the doubles event at the 2024 Olympics. Every fan and pundit expected the top two American players to use this memorable victory as motivation for entering the North American Swing. However, Brandon Nakashima has managed to stun both players in back-to-back weeks.

Nakashima has become the talk of American tennis after upsetting Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz in consecutive tournaments. During the Canadian Open 2024, Nakashima orchestrated a massive upset as he would defeat Paul 6-2, 6-7, 6-1. The 23-year-old has now clinched yet another impressive win, defeating Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 merely a week after in the first round of the Cincinnati Open 2024.

By defeating the No.1 American in straight weeks, Nakashima has gone viral on social media.

The San Diego native’ historic wins have had fans wondering about his rise on the ATP Tour.

Nakashima played tennis at the college level for the University of Virginia. However, his success at the collegiate level made him forgo his remaining three years of eligibility and turn professional.

It was in 2020 when the 6ft 2” player would first get attention for his success at the ATP level. A wildcard entry into the Delray Beach Open would result in a run to the quarterfinals. He kept improving, going on to make an appearance in the finals of the Los Cabos Open 2021.

During the 2022 season, the Californian witnessed a meteoric rise in his game – third round at the French Open & fourth round at Wimbledon. Apart from entering the top 50 on the ATP rankings list, he would even win the San Diego Open 2022.

Nakashima has now become well-known for his victories over compatriots Paul and Fritz. After defeating Paul in Montreal earlier this week, Brandon even spoke about his career trajectory and plans going ahead.

“Yeah, I think my coaches and I are just trying to improve every day kind of feel more and more confident out there on the court whether it’s my forehand or with returning and everything so just kind of taking it one week at a time and it’s good to get all these matches and especially the close ones to get the wins. It just gives the confidence a little boost,” Nakashima said, per Tennis.com.

Brandon Nakashima has entered the top 50 once again. A potentially deep run in the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 could result in him getting close to surpassing his previous career-best rank of 43. However, he would first like to divert all his focus to the upcoming second-round clash against Arthur Fils.