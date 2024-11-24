Who is Madison Keys’ Husband? American Star Marries Long-Time Fiance

Madison Keys remains one of the most sought-after names in American tennis, as she is set to be a star attraction at the Charlotte Invitational event in December 2024. Before that, she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Bjorn Fratangelo, who also happens to be her coach.

They have been together since 2017 and only got engaged in March 2023. Keys had put up some photos on Instagram to confirm the announcement officially.

Interestingly, around the time of their engagement, Fratangelo started coaching Keys. It was after she terminated her agreement with her previous coach, Georgi Rumenov.

Her success on grass last season was largely due to Fratangelo helping her out. According to Keys, their coach-player partnership has helped her spend more time with him because of the demanding schedule of the WTA Tour.

Earlier this year, Keys joked about breaking up with Fratangelo if he did not abide by one condition. In an interview with Tennis Channel, she spoke about being excited about her new house, in which she is now staying with him.

However, she gave the responsibility of ensuring that the house was well-constructed to Fratangelo since she was in Europe for the clay swing.

“It’s going to be done when we get home from Paris. I’m not married yet, but if it’s not done yet, I will be getting divorced. So no pressure to the contractors,” Keys joked.

Of course, the house turned out to look incredible and Keys expressed her delight with the same on social media.

In a separate interview with WTA’s Insider Podcast in September 2024, the 29-year-old Keys spoke about how marriage has a better chance of success only when you live with your partner and attempt a “home renovation” before tying the knot. She was quoted as saying,

“But do those things while you’re planning a wedding. It’ll really make things clear on if your marriage will be successful.”

Keys’ friends and family

Keys has a lot of wisdom as well as a good sense of humor, which makes her extremely friendly with her American colleagues on the WTA Tour. That is why the likes of Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady wanted to be clicked alongside her in a picture posted by Desirae Krawczyk on Instagram at her wedding party.

When it comes to her family, Keys has sports in her genes since her father, Rick, was a college basketball player in Division III at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Both her parents have been attorneys. She is the second eldest out of four siblings. But Keys is the only one to have taken up tennis professionally.