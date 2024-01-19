Who is Maria Braccini, Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend? Young Italian Model Set to Have More Than 100,000 Instagram Followers

Jannik Sinner is making waves at the Australian Open. The Italian superstar is one of the favorites for the tournament as he keeps on impressing with his clinical performances. Apart from his brilliance on-court, the Italian is also making a name for himself due to his off-court interviews. Sinner is seemingly enjoying his life right now and one of the reasons for that could be his girlfriend Maria Braccini.

Advertisement

Sinner likes to keep his life as private as possible. The Italian has admitted in the past that he wants to keep his personal life away from the limelight. However, there have been strong reports about Jannik Sinner dating Italian model Maria Braccini.

Braccini is an Italian model and influencer who is famous on social media. She has more than 100,000 followers on her Instagram account. Braccini have been travelling the world for her shoots and loves to travel. According to reports, Braccini likes to live a private life and is introvert in nature.

Advertisement

Although the couple took a break in 2021, they are now back together. Recently, Jannik Sinner admitted that he does not want to get life private life on public platform and avoids to post pictures with his girlfriend. The couple are said to be very happy and Sinner is settled in his life.

“Whether or not I am with a girl will never be known on social media, because I want to keep my private life private. I don’t need to post a photo to show whether I’m engaged. I never posted pictures with my parents, maybe one with my brother.”

Jannik Sinner and his Australian Open run

Jannik Sinner has been one of the most in-form players since the end of last season. The Italian enjoyed a brilliant run at the Davis Cup and ATP Finals. Sinner defeated Djokovic twice in a couple of weeks in both the tournaments. However, Sinner was defeated by the Serbian in the ATP Finals, finals. Now, the world number 4 is looking like a real threat at the Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner is yet to drop a set in the Australian Open this year. The Italian has dominated his way through to the round of 32, looking flawless in process. Now, the Italian will hope to stay focused on the task ahead, as attention of the media is getting drawn towards his personal life. The 22-year-old will hope to finally win a Grand Slam title this year, as he looks to turn his potential into success.