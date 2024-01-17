Who is Maria Timofeeva? All About The Qualifier Who Knocked Out Ex-Australian Open Champion Caroline Wozniacki

The Australian Open 2024 keeps on producing surprising results, with Caroline Wozniacki being the latest victim of a shock result. The former Australian Open champion was knocked out by Maria Timofeeva of Russia. The young Russian came back from a set to down to defeat Wozniacki, who recently came back on the WTA Tour after becoming a parent.

In a well-contested match, Wozniacki won the first set 6-1, completely dominating proceedings in the first hour. The former Australian Open champion looked set to win the second set too after getting an early break. However, the Russian broke back soon and won the second set 6-4. Timofeeva turned up her game in the third set and won it easily to win the match in three sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

This is the biggest Grand Slam win of Timofeeva’s young career. The Russian is competing in her first ever Grand Slam competition and is through to the third round after a headline win. Timofeeva is used to winning titles however, the 20-year-old won the Budepest title as a lucky loser in 2023 to win her first career title.

Maria Timofeeva grew up in Russia and was always considered a prodigy. The Russians have a rich tennis history with women superstars like Maria Sharapova coming through their ranks. Now, Timofeeva is turning her potential into results on the Grand Slam stage. The 20-year-old has risen to 170th in the world ranking and looks set to further improve after this Australian Open run. Also, the young Russian has already earned $183,358 in her young career.

Maria Timofeeva joins a host of teenagers to impress at the Australian Open

The Australian Open 2024 is dominated by young WTA stars making a name for themselves. Maria Timofeeva got the biggest win of her career, over the former champion Caroline Wozniacki. However, she is not the only one of make a name for herself in this tournament. Russian teenager sensation Mirra Andreeva defeated Ons Jabeur at the Rod Laver Arena to shock the tennis world. Not only did she win the match, but also served Jabeur with a bagel in the first set.

Also, young Polish star Magdalena Frech, defeated the French world number 16, Caroline Garcia in the second round. This was the Pole’s biggest win of her career as she defeated the former French Open champion. Although there is still a long way to go in the tournament, the Australian Open has started with many upsets. The young guns are taking over and giving the established stars a run for their money.