“Why Am I Laughing”: Jessica Pegula Reacts to Coco Gauff’s Fun & Unique Way of Welcoming the New Year

Nov 1, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Coco Gauff (USA) and Jessica Pegula (USA) during their doubles match against Babora Krejcikova (CZE) and Katerina Siniakova (CZE) on day four of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff had a great 2023 season, winning her maiden Grand Slam at US Open and now the American is looking ahead to the 2024 season to continue her onslaught. Her sight firmly set on the calendar’s first Major at the Australian Open, Gauff will play at the ASB Classic event in New Zealand. But before the hectic season begins, Gauff celebrated the New Year’s Ever with style, giving sky jumping a go in Auckland and fellow American and her doubles partner Jessica Pegula apparently couldn’t stop laughing at it.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Coco Gauff can be seen jumping off the tower, welcoming the new year.

World No. 5, Gauff’s good friend and doubles partner, Jessica Pegula reacted to the video suggesting she was having a laugh watching her friend screaming down the tower.

“Why am I laughing so hard at the video.”

Big expectations on Coco Gauff ahead

With her first Major conquered, Coco Gauff is now a serious contender for any Slam she plays in and longer just a promising player. She has delivered on the promise and now the American will look to add another Grand Slam to her collection with the Australian Open.

While the Major in her home country was undoubtedly her biggest achievement, 2023 was a year that has helped Gauff to evolve and mature. Just prior to the US Open, Gauff reached the final of the Cincinnati Masters. And although winning the Masters event was a massive achievement too, it was her semifinal win that was possibly more remarkable.

Having never once won against Iga Swiatek in seven meetings, the American beat her 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4. And while Gauff lost to the current World No. 1 twice again, at China Open and the WTA Finals, she now has the experience to outplay the Pole; something that might come handy at the Major Down Under.

Gauff also made a vital change to her coaching team with the addition of Brad Gilbert, a coach with pedigree of winning Slams with players brimming with talent but not always able to breakthrough. The US Open champion hired Gilbert following an unthinkable first round loss at Wimbledon.

Now with the experience of playing through and rising out of a slump and lifting her first Major, Coco Gauff is now set to cement her place as a perennial contender on the WTA Tour.