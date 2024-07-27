Why Casper Ruud is the Nicest Guy Tennis Has At the Moment And It Has Got to Do With His Olympics Participation

Mar 9, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Casper Ruud (NOR) hits a shot in his second round match against Lukas Klein (SVK) during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping out of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to COVID-19-related issues, Casper Ruud is finally set to make his Olympic debut in Paris. In fact, his excitement levels can be noticed by the cheer he is bringing to the Norwegian camp. Now, the 25-year-old’s patriotism is also making headlines after reports revealed how he is sacrificing rest and a significant amount of money to potentially win a medal for Norway.

Multiple nations participating in the ongoing Summer Games are rewarding their medal-winning athletes with significant cash prizes. Countries like Kosovo, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Hungary have also set six-figure amounts (in US Dollars) for gold medal winners. Unfortunately, Norway doesn’t have any bonus in place for athletes who stand on the podium across the 32 sporting disciplines.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has had a hectic schedule in July, participating in both – singles and doubles – in the Wimbledon 2024 & the Swedish Open 2024. Still, instead of taking any rest to prepare for the upcoming US Open 2024, Ruud joined the Norweigan contingent, ready to give his all for his country. Moreover, the World No.8 is also missing out on a significant cash prize, since he could have participated in the ongoing Croatia Open, Atlanta Open, or Austrian Open, instead of the Olympics.

This isn’t the only time that Ruud has forfeited a huge sum of money for his country. Earlier in 2022, a report displaying the top ATP star’s place of residence went viral on social media. Ruud was one of the very few superstars on the list who chose not to change their official residence to Monaco or any other tax haven. Instead, the then-World No.10 was reported to have paid roughly half a million dollars in taxes to the Norwegian government.

In the meantime, even though Novak Djokovic has a tougher route to the final, he has the chance to be rewarded handsomely by Serbia.

Unlike Ruud, Djokovic will potentially be rewarded handsomely by his country

Ruud might not be rewarded for any potential podium finish during the Olympics. However, other players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Alexander Zverev, and Alex de Minaur, among others, have a great incentive to shine in Paris. Still, no ATP star will benefit as much as Novak Djokovic.

Out of all countries, Serbia has set the largest sum for gold-medal-winning athletes at a whopping $214,900. With Jannik Sinner pulling out of the prestigious tournament, Djokovic’s chances to win his first Olympic gold medal increases significantly.

Even if the 24-time Grand Slam champion isn’t able to win gold at the Roland-Garros Stadium, he will receive $85,960 or $64,470 for either a silver or bronze medal finish, per USA Today.