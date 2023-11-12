“The Crowd Appreciate Novak Djokovic More Than Before Because He’s Authentic, Natural, Himself”: Former World No. 2 Believes Australian Open 2022 Fiasco Has Changed Serbian

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former World No.2 Alex Corretja has claimed that Novak Djokovic has become a different person after his 2022 Australian Open saga. Speaking to Eurosport, the retired player suggested that the Serb went on a journey of self-discovery and has emerged emotionally stronger. Hence, Corretja thinks Djokovic has become more ‘authentic’ about his personality, endearing him to more fans than before.

Djokovic was unceremoniously deported from Down Under before the 2022 Australian Open. He had initially received permission to participate, despite being unvaccinated, on certain medical exemptions. However, his visa was cancelled and the World No.1 had to return home without playing. He bounced back by winning four of the six Majors he has played since then.

With a record 24 Grand Slams, he has found widespread acceptance as the GOAT of tennis. Despite often being regarded as the least likeable among the Big 3, he has found immense respect and appreciation in the past couple of years.

In an interview with Eurosport, Corretja expressed his belief that the fiasco made Novak Djokovic introspect and think about himself. He said this gave the World No.1 a better idea of how to deal with issues and what people think about him.

“I think what happened to him in Australia led him to a long introspection. He dove within himself and understood who he was. And he just got deep inside his soul, his body, his mind. And from then on, he’s understood and dealt with everything better. He knows the people from outside better, what they think about him. Even the fellow tennis players, which ones were a little more on his side, which ones were not.” The introspection brought out the best in Djokovic as he was more in control of his emotions, Corretja claimed. The Spaniard said viewers and fellow players appreciate him more as a result of him being his true self and not covering up his personality.