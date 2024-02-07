Who is Playing in Rotterdam Open 2024? 4 Top 10 Players Besides Jannik Sinner To Play After Daniil Medvedev Injury

Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev (L) shakes hands with Jannik Sinner (ITA) (R) after their men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

‘Who is playing in Rotterdam?’ is the question on every tennis fan’s mind after the conclusion of the Australian Open 2024. While the Dallas Open 2024 is currently the center of the men’s tennis world, it is not an ATP 500 event. The ABN Amro Open is the next big tournament i.e. ATP 500 event, after the Australian Open, and the craze for it is already building.

Advertisement

One of the big news to come out after the AO 2024, is that maiden Grand Slam winner Jannik Sinner will play next at the ABN Amro Open. He will skip the Dallas Open, Ope 13 Provenance, and Cordoba Open, and get right to the big ATP 500 event. The prize money for the winner at the 2023 edition of the Rotterdam Open was USD $414,931 approx (387,940 Euros) and it is expected that the figure could be approximately $420,000 approximately this year.

This time around, the total prize money increased to $22,99,689 (2,134,985 Euros). However, a further breakdown hasn’t been available yet.

Advertisement

So, ‘Who is playing in Rotterdam?’ The answer is simple. Sinner is not missing the tournament at any cost, and neither are Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz, Ugo Humbert, Grigor Dimitrov among others. Sebastian Korda of the United States as well as the recent Open de Sud France 2024 champion, Alexander Bublik will be featuring in it as well.

It could well be Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur in the final of the Rotterdam Open 2024 edition. de Minaur recently lost in the fourth round on home soil in the Australian Open to Rublev, so if not Sinner, the Russian could turn out to stand again in the way of the Australian again.

One big news though, is that a major player will not be competing at this event.

Daniil Medvedev, the winner of the Rotterdam Open 2023 and finalist at AO 2024, had to bow out of the tournament at the last moment. After a long and intense AO 2024, which also had him play a match till 4’o o’clock in the morning, Medvedev has decided to sit this one out. Body fatigue and his right foot injury were the reasons behind his unavailability.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tennis/status/1754912953575354804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev will be replaced by Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, putting an end to the question ‘Who is playing in Rotterdam?’ Medvedev missing out on the 2024 Rotterdam Open only brings to mind his stunning win in the 2023 edition. Before Medvedev and Sinner faced each other at the Australian Open finals, the duo met in three other finals the previous year.

Unlike the Miami Open and China Open, Medvedev beat Sinner at the ABN Amro Open to win his maiden title at this ATP 500 Tour. The score was 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 as the young Italian didn’t stand any chance that day.

In 12 months, the tables have turned drastically. Sinner is now potentially the strongest in the world, having beaten Novak Djokovic three times in less than 12 months. He beat Medvedev at the AO finals and now stands a chance to win the Rotterdam Open for the first time. He will look to rack up those ATP points and go higher up in the rankings. So, no matter ‘Who is playing in Rotterdam?’, Sinner stands a chance to win big.