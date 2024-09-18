mobile app bar

Why Did Rafael Nadal Back Out of Laver Cup at 11th Hour? Leading Podcaster Pinpoints the Spaniard’s Son’s Role in It

Rishika Singh
The Laver Cup this year was heavily hyped due to Rafael Nadal’s big return to competitive tennis after a two-year break. Many fans viewed it as possibly his final appearance on the court. It was supposed to celebrate Nadal’s legendary career, sparking speculation that this could be his “last dance” in tennis.

Podcaster Matt Roberts recently decoded why Nadal’s participation felt more symbolic than anything else. On the podcast, Roberts explained that Nadal has admitted he’s no longer driven by the competitive fire that once defined his career.

He basically said that he has kind of lost that edge, he is kind of just enjoying being at home, and that’s what he is using it for — ‘I don’t need to put my body through this necessarily.’” 

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he humorously refers to himself as a ‘potato’ when speaking to his son after losing a match that his son has watched.

Nadal has acknowledged that this experience has influenced his approach to future tournament participation, and he is now being more discerning about the events in which he competes.

Rafa has also embraced a new approach to his schedule, prioritizing his physical health and family time over the rigorous demands of the ATP tour. In a recent press statement, he spoke about the need to preserve his body and carefully plan the rest of his career.

With that in mind, it seems likely that Nadal’s next major appearance will be at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia. As the brand ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding his participation in this event. All eyes will be on Nadal to see if this will be his big comeback or another step towards the conclusion of his career.

