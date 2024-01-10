Nick Kyrgios Snubs Fellow Aussie Alex de Minaur, Backs Holger Rune to Grow Under Boris Becker Despite Feud With The German

Nick Kyrgios waxed lyrical about Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune in the latest season of Netflix’s Break Point. He backed the duo to win multiple Grand Slams and headline the next generation of players. Surprisingly, he did not mention any fellow Australian including the nation’s No.1, Alex de Minaur.

Season 1 of Break Point prominently featured Kyrgios. He was, in fact, the main attraction in a way to draw people to the series. His iconic journey to the 2022 Wimbledon final was covered extensively in the first season. He continues to have a significant role in the just-released second season of the show. In the second episode, he discussed the current youngsters in tennis.

Kyrgios appreciated seeing new players rise and the likes of Rune and Alcaraz take over. He wistfully wished to go back in time to have a career like the pair had (via Sportskeeda).

“Love seeing all these players breaking through. And obviously, seeing guys like Rune and Alcaraz kind of take over it, it’s been fun. I kind of wish I could turn the clock back, be one of these guys.”

He predicted that Alcaraz and Rune would win many Majors and establish their dominance.

“They’re going to win some Slams for sure but I think Alcaraz will win a bunch, Rune will win a bunch. They’re the next crop of guys to start that kind of era.”

Kyrgios picking Rune to succeed could come as a bit of a surprise. The 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles winner recently had an online spat with the Dane’s coach, Boris Becker. The pair traded insults and taunts for days but ironically, will be working together as pundits for the 2024 AO. Kyrgios seemingly does not extend his frosty relationship with Becker to the German’s pupil.

Additionally, he also ignored his countrymen, not praising any young Australians. de Minaur, who has now broken into the top 10, is showing great promise. Kyrgios’ episode may have been recorded much before his compatriot’s current hot streak, but one cannot deny de Minaur also had a great 2023.

Nick Kyrgios kicks off Break Point Season 2, youngsters more in focus

Season 2 of Netflix’s Break Point premiered on January 10 worldwide. The new iteration has only six episodes, compared to 10 in the first. Like Season 1, Nick Kyrgios is the central character in the first episode. It focuses on his journey at the 2023 Australian Open. It also features Aryna Sabalenka, who would eventually win the title.

Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz show up in the second episode, which sheds light on the young generation challenging the old guard. The two are tipped by many, including Kyrgios, to usher in the new era of tennis. The Spaniard is already well on his way, with two Grand Slams, four ATP Masters, and has been the World No.1.

Rune, meanwhile, is catching up. He has won an ATP 1000 title and is a top 10 regular. Alcaraz leads 2-1 in a rivalry that could potentially evolve to define the next generation of tennis.

Other stars like Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, and Maria Sakkari are also seen in Season 2 of Break Point. The docuseries also contains an episode detailing Alexander Zverev’s return from injury. However, it has received a lot of backlash and negative reviews, alleging ‘whitewashing.